A season unlike any other comes to a thrilling conclusion at the TOUR Championship

ATLANTA – This week was never guaranteed, which should make us that much more grateful that it is here.

Even PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan admitted there were moments he doubted this season would see its completion.

“It’s been a long road,” he said Wednesday at East Lake Golf Club, site of the season-ending TOUR Championship.

This season has traversed a tumultuous year in this country’s history. Golf can serve as a diversion during such times, or even better, as an inspiration. And the world’s best players have done that by producing their best performances in the midst of so much turmoil.

We would be remiss, however, if we didn’t acknowledge that we’ve faced issues much bigger than golf this year. Matters of life and death, of justice and morality. A single golf shot cannot change the world, but the TOUR and its players have committed to using their platform for good.

On Wednesday, PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan announced that the TOUR will commit $100 million over 10 years toward organizations that benefit racial equity and inclusion efforts. Players from Cameron Champ to Jon Rahm have spoken out against the issues that roil our country.

“The truth is the PGA TOUR and many PGA TOUR players do an outstanding job with the platform that we have to help communities all around the country,” Rahm said Wednesday. “We play 40-plus weeks a year, and each week we help a community.”

That impact isn’t always felt by people hundreds or thousands of miles from an event, but millions tune in each week to be awed by elite players performing unfathomable feats. We’ve seen plenty of that this season.

Just look at the first two weeks of the FedExCup Playoffs. Dustin Johnson put on arguably the best performance of his Hall of Fame career, breaking a barrier that’s never been breached outside the Sentry Tournament of Champions and its unique venue. En route to an 11-shot win at THE NORTHERN TRUST, Johnson became the first person to shoot 30 under in a PGA TOUR event outside of the par-73, Coore-and-Crenshaw designed course at Kapalua.

A week later, Johnson holed a 43-footer on the final hole to force a playoff with Rahm at the BMW Championship. How did the Spaniard respond? With a 66-footer for birdie on the first extra hole. It’s believed to be the longest putt holed on the final hole of a tournament by the winner since ShotLink started measuring strokes in 2003.

We’ve also seen 23-year-old Collin Morikawa establish himself as a star after suffering heartbreak in the first event back from the season’s cessation. He missed a short putt to lose the Charles Schwab Challenge to Daniel Berger but responded with wins at the Workday Charity Open and PGA Championship.

Of the 13 events held since the season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic, more than half have been won by a top-10 player in the world. And that doesn’t include the two wins from Morikawa, who jumped into the top 10 after his win at the PGA Championship.

For the first time in history, the top three in the FedExCup and Official World Golf Ranking mirror each other at East Lake. Johnson, Rahm and Justin Thomas have established themselves as the TOUR’s leading trio.

But so much still hangs in the balance with just five days remaining in the PGA TOUR season.

The FedExCup will be awarded to the player atop the TOUR Championship’s leaderboard on Monday evening. But that’s not all.