Plenty at stake at Wyndham Championship

Just one point. One. That was the difference.

Last season the difference between playing in the FedExCup Playoffs and missing out was a single point. That’s a lipped out putt, a flubbed chip, a bad bounce … one small thing could have been the difference between a shot at $15 million and no shot at all.

It’s a cliché for sure but out on the PGA TOUR every, shot, matters.

Pressure is such an interesting psychological concept in the sporting world. The realization of how big a moment can be can send even the most stoic into an emotional whirlpool and make execution of skill just that much harder.

And while the stress levels around Sedgefield Country Club appear to be down a little this season due to the fact TOUR cards are not on the line like is usually the case in the regular season ending Wyndham Championship, you can be sure the pressure remains for those competing.

Because while the COVID-19 affected season means all players who were exempt this season remain so into the new 2020-21 season there is still much at stake this week. And as players start to get down to crunch time, they’ll be feeling the pressure for sure. Here’s a look at the many things to keep an eye on.

FEDEX CUP PLAYOFFS SPOTS

The most obvious is a place in the FedExCup Playoffs. You can’t win the prestigious title and the $15 million bonus that comes with it if you don’t make it into the top 125 first. You also earn a start at THE PLAYERS if you find a way into the top 125.

Right now former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel sits in 125th place. Every player ranked 108th to 125th is in the field this week trying to protect their place inside the mark. In fact Brand Snedeker, at 96th, is the last player on the points list certain to qualify according to the ShotLink team so anyone behind him must be vigilant. Every player from 126th to 145th, plus many below that, are in the field trying to work their way into the postseason.

We can look at the past for clues as to what may play out but 2020 brings us a significant change. With tournaments lost to the COVID-19 pandemic the volatility around the 125th spot shapes up to be more than ever before. Interestingly enough Schwartzel has been the bubble boy before in 2015. He finished T3 that year to secure his future.

FedExCup points are distributed via a table with ties added and divided accordingly. But if we use the values for solo finishes in certain spots we can look at what is minimally necessary for those outside the mark looking to catch the South African. If Schwartzel misses the cut, and as such gains zero points, he becomes an easy target. If he makes the weekend, and is then certain to make some points, the line of demarcation changes fluidly.

Entering the Wyndham Championship, Schwartzel is currently is 10.367 points ahead of Bronson Burgoon for the last spot in the playoffs. A player finishing solo 46th in the tournament would earn 10.5 points so Burgoon knows, at the very minimum, he must get to that point to be a chance.

A solo 25th finish would net 35.5 FedExCup points. There are 11 players behind Schwartzel within that many points of his current position. A solo 10th place finish is worth 75 points. There are 19 players in the field behind Schwartzel within that many points of the current 125 slot.

A solo fifth place is worth 110 points, third would be 190 points, and solo runner up is 300 points. A win is 500 points.

There are 27 players in the field within 110 points and 55 players within 190 points. Schwartzel’s current total is just 266 points so every single player below him in the field is within a solo runner up finish of potentially surpassing him.

Since 2010, seven of the last 10 players ranked 125th in the standings entering the Wyndham Championship have remained inside the cutline entering the FedExCup Playoffs. However, three of the last four have missed out. Alex Noren (2019), Tyrone Van Aswegen (2018) and Whee Kim (2016) are the only players to miss the playoffs when 125th in the standings entering the Wyndham Championship.