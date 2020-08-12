-
-
Plenty at stake at Wyndham Championship
Positioning for FedExCup Playoffs, Wyndham Rewards Top 10 takes place this week
-
-
August 12, 2020
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
- Charl Schwartzel is firmly on the FedExCup standings bubble entering this week. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Just one point. One. That was the difference.
Last season the difference between playing in the FedExCup Playoffs and missing out was a single point. That’s a lipped out putt, a flubbed chip, a bad bounce … one small thing could have been the difference between a shot at $15 million and no shot at all.
It’s a cliché for sure but out on the PGA TOUR every, shot, matters.
Pressure is such an interesting psychological concept in the sporting world. The realization of how big a moment can be can send even the most stoic into an emotional whirlpool and make execution of skill just that much harder.
And while the stress levels around Sedgefield Country Club appear to be down a little this season due to the fact TOUR cards are not on the line like is usually the case in the regular season ending Wyndham Championship, you can be sure the pressure remains for those competing.
Because while the COVID-19 affected season means all players who were exempt this season remain so into the new 2020-21 season there is still much at stake this week. And as players start to get down to crunch time, they’ll be feeling the pressure for sure. Here’s a look at the many things to keep an eye on.
FEDEX CUP PLAYOFFS SPOTS
The most obvious is a place in the FedExCup Playoffs. You can’t win the prestigious title and the $15 million bonus that comes with it if you don’t make it into the top 125 first. You also earn a start at THE PLAYERS if you find a way into the top 125.
Right now former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel sits in 125th place. Every player ranked 108th to 125th is in the field this week trying to protect their place inside the mark. In fact Brand Snedeker, at 96th, is the last player on the points list certain to qualify according to the ShotLink team so anyone behind him must be vigilant. Every player from 126th to 145th, plus many below that, are in the field trying to work their way into the postseason.
We can look at the past for clues as to what may play out but 2020 brings us a significant change. With tournaments lost to the COVID-19 pandemic the volatility around the 125th spot shapes up to be more than ever before. Interestingly enough Schwartzel has been the bubble boy before in 2015. He finished T3 that year to secure his future.
FedExCup points are distributed via a table with ties added and divided accordingly. But if we use the values for solo finishes in certain spots we can look at what is minimally necessary for those outside the mark looking to catch the South African. If Schwartzel misses the cut, and as such gains zero points, he becomes an easy target. If he makes the weekend, and is then certain to make some points, the line of demarcation changes fluidly.
Entering the Wyndham Championship, Schwartzel is currently is 10.367 points ahead of Bronson Burgoon for the last spot in the playoffs. A player finishing solo 46th in the tournament would earn 10.5 points so Burgoon knows, at the very minimum, he must get to that point to be a chance.
A solo 25th finish would net 35.5 FedExCup points. There are 11 players behind Schwartzel within that many points of his current position. A solo 10th place finish is worth 75 points. There are 19 players in the field behind Schwartzel within that many points of the current 125 slot.
A solo fifth place is worth 110 points, third would be 190 points, and solo runner up is 300 points. A win is 500 points.
There are 27 players in the field within 110 points and 55 players within 190 points. Schwartzel’s current total is just 266 points so every single player below him in the field is within a solo runner up finish of potentially surpassing him.
Since 2010, seven of the last 10 players ranked 125th in the standings entering the Wyndham Championship have remained inside the cutline entering the FedExCup Playoffs. However, three of the last four have missed out. Alex Noren (2019), Tyrone Van Aswegen (2018) and Whee Kim (2016) are the only players to miss the playoffs when 125th in the standings entering the Wyndham Championship.The final spots will be locked up for the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 on Sunday. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Since 2009, the lowest ranked player in the FedExCup to move inside the top 125 at the Wyndham Championship was Davis Love III in 2015 who moved from 186th to 76th with his victory in Greensboro.
Nine players have made the FedExCup Playoffs every season since its inception in 2007. Of those, two are mathematically at risk to end the run. Justin Rose sits 103rd after moving inside the Playoffs zone following the PGA Championship. Charley Hoffman is 106th.
KORN FERRY TOUR FINALS
While there are no Korn Ferry Tour Finals this season (and as such no Korn Ferry Tour graduates) there will be in 2021. Players who finish 126th to 200th this season will earn a spot in the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals should they need it.
This is extremely significant to those sitting around the 200th spot bubble. Currently just fractions of a point separate Henrik Stenson at 200th and Boo Weekley at 201st. But let’s look at David Berganio, Jr. as a case study here.
Currently he is the only member in the field with no points for this season. 200th is 69 points at the moment meaning Berganio, Jr. can potentially rescue something from this season with a solo 11th place finish or better.
Stenson is not in the field this week but Rhein Gibson (190th), Jim Herman (192nd), Chris Kirk (196th) and Wesley Bryan (199th) are the most at risk of those of falling back who are playing. There are 16 players outside the 200 mark in the field looking to grab an early 2022 security blanket. They would love to know they have the lottery ticket waiting at the end of the 20-21 season should their rough run of form continue.
WYNDHAM REWARDS TOP 10
The Wyndham Rewards is the season long program that ensures the best players over the regular season are recognized for their efforts. While Justin Thomas has secured top spot and the $2 million bonus other movement is most certainly possible.
There are eight players in the field who can impact how the bonus structure will finish. Four of them in Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im, Patrick Reed and Brendon Todd are already inside the top 10 and are looking to either move up or stay inside. Four more in Sabastian Munoz, Adam Long, Joaquin Niemann and Harris English all know they can get after the rewards and push their way in with a good week.
Rory McIlroy, Todd and Jon Rahm could mathematically be pushed out. An entire breakdown can be found here.
Since 2009, Simpson (2011, 2018 & 2019) and Jordan Spieth are the only players who have played their way into the Top 10 of the FedExCup standings in the last week of the regular season.
Last season, nine of the final top 10 in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 were inside the top 10 of the standings with one week remaining.
“It means a lot to get rewarded for playing well all year round. It's very special for us, but also it means a lot to us because of the support that we get from Wyndham, who do this as well as being the sponsors for this event… it is amazing,” Reed said. “I feel like it just shows how well you've played all year… you have to play well all year in order to be inside the top‑10 and have a really good chance at making East Lake.”
TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
Speaking of the TOUR Championship, it is there that the top 30 players get to have their crack at the FedExCup in a winner take all scenario. Players are slated with a head start based on where they finish on the points list. The leader starts the tournament at 10 under with a sliding scale from there all the way to those 26th-30th starting at even par.
So trying to move up into the top 30, or higher in it, is still an opportunity this week. Playoff points are quadrupled so you can quickly slide back from the top 30 bubble if you don’t get deep quick.
There are eight players inside the top 30 of the FedExCup standings in the field this week attempting to improve their position with countless others behind them trying to get there.
Making the TOUR Championship also brings with it other perks. Historically it earns exemptions into every tournament before the Playoffs except the winners-only Sentry Tournament of Champions, the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, the PGA Championship and the World Golf Championships - FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
“That’s a big reason why I'm here, right? The Playoffs for me in essence start today. I've got to have a good week. I'm not where I want to be on the FedExCup point list. This has been a frustrating year for me to say the least, I'm not happy where I am, so the only way I can fix it is to go out here and play good golf this week and kind of get it going for the next couple after this,” Snedeker, who is a two-time Wyndham champion and shot 59 at Sedgefield, said.
“East Lake's where you want to be, that's kind of how I judge my years every year out here on TOUR. If I make East Lake, it's been a good year. If I don't, then it's not been acceptable.”
BMW CHAMPIONSHIP
The top 70 after THE NORTHERN TRUST earn a place at the BMW Championship. Obviously this continues your season and a chance at the FedExCup mentioned above. It also gives you a shot at the TOUR Championship perks above.
But just for making it to Chicago players can historically rely on starts at the elevated events – the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard, the Genesis Invitational and the Memorial Tournament Presented by Nationwide are all coveted starts that offer three year exemptions to the winner.
So don’t for a second think those having a hit around Greensboro this week aren’t locked in and focused on what’s at stake. They know there’s plenty.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.