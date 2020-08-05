Rough times ahead at Harding Park

“It's about a 50/50 chance as far as the lie. I've had two lies yesterday on Hole 12 that were three feet apart. One I could easily get a 7-iron on and the other one I was just trying to hack out 40, 50 yards,” Finau said. “It's almost luck of the draw when you hit it in the rough. I think you're going to see some guys get fortunate and hit it on to the green and I think you'll see some guys hack it out and not hit it anywhere.”

Louis Oosthuizen was spotted on the par-4 ninth, a 505-yard brute usually played as a par-5 for the public, trying his luck from the rough in practice. He had a few cracks at it with a fairway wood and at best could only trundle it down the fairway with a flight common to us weekend warriors who top their fairway woods, from great lies, more often than not.

“There will be plenty of times where guys will not be able to reach the green. They will probably be able to give it enough of a go to get close-ish, but that's usually where you get in a right mess when you try to force it to go for it,” six-time major winner now CBS analyst Sir Nick Faldo said. “That only comes to discipline of when to go for it from the rough and when to really lay up and take your medicine. It's narrow; narrow with firm greens, that's as good as it gets.”

Woods knows all about discipline on this track from not just his professional success but also his amateur and college career.

“It's not as long numbers-wise, but the ball never goes very far here. It plays very long, even though it's short on numbers,” 82-time PGA TOUR winner Woods says.

“This golf course in particular, the big holes are big and the shorter holes are small. It can be misleading. They have; pinched in the fairways a little bit and the rough is thick; it's lush. With this marine layer here and the way it's going to be the rest of the week, the rough is only going to get thicker, so it's going to put a premium on getting the ball in play.”

So Woods says it’s about getting it in play. Long and straight will always work. But Bryson DeChambeau, who has taken golf by storm with his new hulked up frame and 400 yard drives has other ideas.

“This golf course suits a bomber if you can hit it straight ... I'd say it's pretty straightforward to be honest with you and there's not really too much to it if you could just keep it in the fairway out here this week,” DeChambeau stated.

“But as the rough stands right now I think the risk is definitely worth the reward. if you do hit it into the rough I still think you can get to the front of the green and from the front edge on these greens you can kind of get to any pin. So for me as of right now I'm going to be hitting it up there as far as I can and hopefully wedging it close and making some putts this week.”

Dissecting the course then becomes the when and where you might rev things up and when you might step back.

“There's a lot of long irons into these par 4s … I hit three long irons on the back nine and obviously it's a little cooler, a little windy. But still at the same time if you're in that rough, there's no chance you're hitting 4- or 5-iron into these greens,” two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka says.