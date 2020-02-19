  • TOUR INSIDER

    Meet the one-man WGC, Rafa Cabrera Bello

    Spaniard and his team have connections to nine countries

  • Rafa Cabrera Bello finished T19 last season at Club de Golf Chapultapec. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)Rafa Cabrera Bello finished T19 last season at Club de Golf Chapultapec. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)