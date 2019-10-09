TOUR Insider

×
Wednesday, January 08, 2020

Why Todd might be the prohibitive favorite at the Sony Open

HONOLULU – Patton Kizzire says he’s lobbying the PGA TOUR to plant palm trees at more of its venues.

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

Refinement to bring tougher test at Kapalua

KAPALUA, Hawaii – The days of PGA TOUR stars tearing apart the Plantation Course at Kapalua during the Sentry Tournament of Champions might be over after an extensive refinement project took place over the last 12 months.

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

Question marks remain for U.S. Presidents Cup Team

NASSAU, Bahamas – They would seem like a lock, given that the U.S. Team nearly won the Presidents Cup a day early at Liberty National two years ago.

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

A fall to remember

Tiger, Rory and Todd.

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Howell III still has burning desire to add to trophy collection

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Charles Howell’s childhood memories illustrate how much this game has changed. Working with David Leadbetter allowed Howell to watch the practice sessions of some of the best players from the 1990s. It was a rare treat for a teenager enamored with golf, but there’s little...

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

A friendship ‘bigger than a video game’

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico – A video game brought them together.

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Top 18 late bloomers on the PGA TOUR

This file was updated on Nov. 12, 2019.

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

From Miyamoto to Matsuyama: A look at Japan's PGA TOUR history

This week marks the first time an official PGA TOUR event will be played in Japan with the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, but this very proud nation has a great history in golf and has long been a very important part of the TOUR fabric.

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Finishing hole at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES a split decision

A small wooden bridge at the base of this week’s trophy on the PGA TOUR symbolizes the bridge to the 18th hole at Jeju Island’s most famous golf course.

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

When will it be Hammer’s time to turn pro?

HOUSTON – Asked about the decision to verbally commit – as an eighth grader in 2013 -- to playing golf for the University of Texas, Cole Hammer laughs at the memory.

