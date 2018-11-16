The Upshot

Sunday, December 02, 2018
Rahm fittingly ends year with win at Hero World Challenge
NASSAU, Bahamas – News and notes from Sunday’s final round of the Hero World Challenge, with Spain’s Jon Rahm cruising to a four-shot win to end his year on a high note.read more
Saturday, December 01, 2018
Three share 54-hole lead at Hero World Challenge
NASSAU, Bahamas – News and notes from Saturday’s third round of the Hero World Challenge, with Henrik Stenson, Jon Rahm and Tony Finau sharing the lead, while tournament host Tiger Woods is at the bottom of the 18-man leaderboard.read more
Friday, November 30, 2018
Rahm, Stenson share lead at Hero World Challenge
NASSAU, Bahamas – News and notes from Friday’s second round of the Hero World Challenge, where a young European star (Jon Rahm) and an older one (Henrik Stenson) share the lead by one stroke.read more
Thursday, November 29, 2018
Reed, Cantlay tied for lead at Hero World Challenge
NASSAU, Bahamas – News and notes from Thursday’s first round of the Hero World Challenge. If your name was Patrick, you definitely enjoyed the day, as Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay finished as co-leaders at 7 under, three shots ahead of the rest of the 18-man field.read more
Sunday, November 25, 2018
Pieters, Detry carry Belgium to first ISPS Handa World Cup title
MELBOURNE, Australia – Notes and observations from the fourth round of the ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf where Belgium won their first World Cup title by three shots.read more
Saturday, November 24, 2018
Team Belgium takes control at World Cup of Golf
MELBOURNE, Australia. – Notes and observations from the third round of the ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf where teams played the Fourball format and team Belgium set up a handy five shot lead.read more
Friday, November 23, 2018
Belgium, Korea survive wild weather at ISPS Handa World Cup
MELBOURNE, Australia – Notes and observations from the second round of the ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf where teams played the Foursomes format in wet and windy conditions.read more
Sunday, November 18, 2018
Howell III closed out week at Sea Island on top
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Notes and observations from the final round of The RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort’s Seaside Course.read more
Saturday, November 17, 2018
Howell III takes 1-shot lead into Sunday at The RSM Classic
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Notes and observations from the third round of The RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort’s Seaside Course.read more
Friday, November 16, 2018
Howell III holds 36-hole lead at The RSM Classic
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Notes and observations from the second round of The RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort’s Seaside and Plantation courses.read more