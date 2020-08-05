Quick look at the PGA Championship

BY THE NUMBERS

13 – Number of rounds Brooks Koepka has held at least a share of the lead in majors since 2017, the most of any player.

36 – Number of rounds Justin Thomas has held at least a share of the lead on the PGA TOUR in the last four seasons, the most of any player (Dustin Johnson is next on the list at 28).

62 – Number of rounds Dustin Johnson has been inside the top 10 of the leaderboard in majors since 2009, most of any player in that timeframe.

46 – Cumulative under-par total for Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship, the most under par of any player in this event in the last 23 years.

192 – Cumulative under-par total for Rory McIlroy on par 5s in major competition the last 13 years, the best performance in that category by any player.

1,206 – Number of birdies in major competition by Phil Mickelson in the last 25 years, most of any player in that span.

SCATTERSHOTS

NO-FANS MAJOR: While PGA TOUR pros have become accustomed to the no-fans environments since the resumption of the season, this will be the first major played without fans. “I don't know if anyone in our generation has ever played without fans in a major championship,” Tiger Woods said. “It's going to be very different. But it's still a major championship. It's still the best players in the world. We all understand that going into it, so there's going to be plenty of energy from the competitive side.” Added Jon Rahm: “You don't need anything special or spectators to make us aware or make it known that it's a major championship. It just feels like it. You're aware of it. It's as simple as that.”

CAREER SLAM CHASE: For the fourth time since winning the Open Championship in 2017, Jordan Spieth will seek to complete the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship. He’s finished T28, T12 and T3 in his first three attempts. “It's something that I really want,” Spieth said. “It's probably the No. 1 goal in the game of golf for me right now is to try and capture that. I'd love to be able to hold all four trophies, and this is the one that comes in the way right now. Between this event, THE PLAYERS, those are kind of the two events that I haven't won that are the two that I really would like to.”