THE FLYOVER
Quick look at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 29, 2020
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
- A look at the 17th tee at TPC Southwind. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Brooks Koepka loves returning to TPC Southwind. It’s not just because of last year’s victory in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, or his two other top-3 finishes here.
“St. Jude's always been a special place in my heart. FedEx is here. It's an exciting week to be a member of the PGA TOUR,” Koepka said in Wednesday’s pre-tournament press conference. “It’s always been that place for me where I've been excited and I can't wait to get to.”
Koepka is one of the many TOUR players who’s visited St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during tournament week. It was a visit that still shapes his perspective.
“I was talking to our chef (this morning) about it before we were getting ready to come, how I was just thinking to myself, ‘It's just golf,’” Koepka said. “I could be fighting for my life like some of these kids that are in the hospital. They've got a smile on their face. And yeah, I might be pissed off, I might be mad, but there's no excuse for me not to have a good attitude and smile all the way through this, because I don't have to deal with what they have to.”
Koepka is currently fighting through a tough time in his career. He continues to struggle with a knee injury, and he has just one top-10 finish this season. He ranks 136th in the FedExCup with just three weeks remaining in the regular season. Contrast that to last year, when he was No. 1 in the FedExCup entering the Playoffs and the winner of the inaugural Wyndham Rewards Top 10.
His win here last year was a big part of that. It was his third victory of the season and came while playing alongside Rory McIlroy in Sunday’s final group. McIlroy started the final round with a one-shot lead after a Saturday 62, but Koepka’s final-round 65 was six shots better than his playing partner.
Koepka, who’s coming off a missed cut at the 3M Open, had the chance to work with short-game coach Pete Cowen on Sunday. It’s the first time he’s seen Cowen since THE PLAYERS Championship.
“If there ever was a good cut to miss, I think it was that one,” Koepka said Wednesday. “I feel like I'm getting better and better every day. I think last week I saw signs of it, made some adjustments this weekend as far as just seeing how scared I was to get on my left side. … You can battle through it all the time, but pain will make you adjust really quickly.”
THREE PLAYERS TO PONDER
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 1 Dustin JohnsonHe’s a two-time winner at TPC Southwind, including a six-shot win here two years ago (that was capped by a walk-off eagle). But in three rounds since his victory at the Travelers Championship, he’s shot 80-80-78 before withdrawing from last week’s 3M Open.He’s a two-time winner at TPC Southwind, including a six-shot win here two years ago (that was capped by a walk-off eagle). But in three rounds since his victory at the Travelers Championship, he’s shot 80-80-78 before withdrawing from last week’s 3M Open. 2 Tyrrell HattonThe Englishman has been the TOUR’s most consistent contender this season, finishing in the top 10 in 83% of his starts (5 of 6). That includes his first PGA TOUR win, at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. His worst finish this season is T14.The Englishman has been the TOUR’s most consistent contender this season, finishing in the top 10 in 83% of his starts (5 of 6). That includes his first PGA TOUR win, at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. His worst finish this season is T14. 3 Daniel BergerHe won at TPC Southwind in both 2016 and 2017 and has been one of the best players since the Return to Golf. His missed cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide ended a streak of five consecutive top-10s, including his win at the Charles Schwab Challenge.He won at TPC Southwind in both 2016 and 2017 and has been one of the best players since the Return to Golf. His missed cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide ended a streak of five consecutive top-10s, including his win at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
THE FLYOVER
The 12th hole is the most difficult hole at TPC Southwind, in large part because of the lake that guards the right side of the hole. There were 16 double-bogeys or worse on the hole last year, the most on the course. TPC Southwind has the most water balls on TOUR since 2013, and 17.3% of them have come at the 12th hole. That also is the highest amount on the course. “I think these water balls often come from guys who drive it in the rough on holes like 9 or 15, even 18, even 12, said last year’s runner-up, Webb Simpson. “There are a lot of holes where in the rough you have a decision to make: Are you going to bring on the water and go for the green or are you going to lay up? It's really hard to lay up from 150 yards.”
LANDING ZONE
The finishing hole at TPC Southwind is fraught with trouble, especially off the tee. Players must decide how aggressive they want to be on this dogleg-left. Water guards the left side, while bunkers await those who bail out. Just 53% of the players hit the fairway last year, making it the second-hardest fairway to hit at TPC Southwind. There were nine double-bogeys on the hole last year.
WEATHER CHECK
A complex of heavy rain and thunderstorms is expected to arrive overnight Wednesday and will impact TPC Southwind through the late morning and early afternoon Thursday. A lull in activity may then occur Thursday afternoon before scattered storms redevelop. Showers and storms are expected again on Friday, with scattered morning chances becoming more numerous in the afternoon. A low-pressure system will continue a scattered threat for rain and storms on Saturday. Although the precise timing remains uncertain, a cold front will move through at some point on Saturday. It will likely bringing quieter conditions for much of Sunday outside a few afternoon pop-up showers or weak storms.
For the latest weather news from TPC Southwind, check out PGATOUR.COM’s Weather Hub.
SOUND CHECKIf you look at the winners here over the years, you've seen different length players win, long hitters, short hitters, because it's just like that type of golf course. … Most guys I talk to love this place because it doesn't really create an advantage for any type of player.
BY THE NUMBERS
26 – Number of top-30 players in the FedExCup in this week’s field. Forty-four of the top 50 players in the OWGR also are in the field, the most on the PGA TOUR since last year’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
6 – Six of the last eight champions at TPC Southwind have led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, though Koepka is an exception. Every winner from 2015-18 led the field in that statistic, however.
5,670 – Number of balls hit into the water at TPC Southwind in the ShotLink era (since 2003). That’s the most on TOUR in that span. The 12th hole has had the most water balls at TPC Southwind in that span (982). That’s 17.3% of the water balls at TPC Southwind in the ShotLink era.
1,276 – The number of hole-outs at TPC Southwind since 2003, the most on TOUR in that span.
SCATTERSHOTS
Whole new world: Michael Thompson has two PGA TOUR wins. Both came the week preceding a World Golf Championship and earned him entry into the field. His first win came at the 2013 Honda Classic. He had to drive just 80 miles south to get to the WGC-Cadillac, where he finished T8. This time, Thompson had to change his flight out of Minneapolis. He hasn’t played a WGC since 2013, but he’s in the field this week after winning the 3M Open. He credited coach Justin Parsons with helping him turn his game around. “He's really good at helping me find the little feels that create the proper ball flight. He's given me just so much confidence to believe that the unique move that I do through the ball is good enough, good enough to be world class,” Thompson said.
View from the top: This will be Jon Rahm’s first start since winning the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide to take over the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking. “It's an honor,” Rahm said. “It's a goal, it's something I set out to accomplish a long time ago and it's a true honor and it's humbling to be here, knowing how hard I've worked to get to this point.” Since the world ranking debuted in 1986, five players have won in their first start at No. 1. Johnson is the most recent player to do it, at the 2017 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship.
