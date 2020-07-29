-
THE FLYOVER
Quick look at the Barracuda Championship
July 29, 2020
By Mike McAllister, PGATOUR.COM
- A look at the 11th green at Tahoe Mountain Club. (Dave Evenson/PGA TOUR)
After spending its first 21 years at Montreux Golf & Country Club, the Barracuda Championship has a new home this week – the Old Greenwood course at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California, just outside Reno, Nevada. The tournament format, however, remains the same – the Modified Stableford system, making Barracuda unique among all PGA TOUR events.
With just two weeks left in the regular season after Sunday, the Barracuda provides a great opportunity for players looking to seal a spot inside – or play their way into – the top 125 of the FedExCup standings prior to the start of the FedExCup Playoffs.
THREE PLAYERS TO PONDER
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 1 Lanto GriffinHighest-ranked FedExCup player in the field. In fact, he has not ranked lower than 13th at any point this season and has not been outside the top 10 since the fifth week of the season. Admirable staying power.Highest-ranked FedExCup player in the field. In fact, he has not ranked lower than 13th at any point this season and has not been outside the top 10 since the fifth week of the season. Admirable staying power. 2 Maverick McNealyThe Northern California native and former Stanford star hasn’t flashed the consistency he was playing with before the season was suspended, but perhaps being back in a familiar climate will help him this week.The Northern California native and former Stanford star hasn’t flashed the consistency he was playing with before the season was suspended, but perhaps being back in a familiar climate will help him this week. 3 Jhonattan VegasOf the 132 players in the field, no less than 99 of them are currently outside the top 125 who’ll make the FedExCup Playoffs. Vegas is closest at No. 126 in the standings.Of the 132 players in the field, no less than 99 of them are currently outside the top 125 who’ll make the FedExCup Playoffs. Vegas is closest at No. 126 in the standings.
THE FLYOVER
Just 16 par 4s among the 370 played thus far on the PGA TOUR this season are shorter than the 345-yard 11th, which is one of three drivable par 4s at the Old Greenwood. No surprise than those 16 shorter par 4s each played to a stroke average under par for the week of their respective tournaments. Although there is water to the right and fairway bunkers on the left at the 11th, the longer hitters should be tempted to drive the green.
LANDING ZONE
There’s a downslope in the left-center portion of the fairway at the 631-yard par-5 second hole. A successful tee shot will find that spot, gain extra yards, and allow players to contemplate a second shot at the green guarded by a series of bunkers, most of them on the left side.
WEATHER CHECK
From PGA TOUR meteorologist Wade Stettner: “Truckee will remain in a quiet weather pattern through the weekend with no rain or storms expected. Cool morning temperatures in the lower 40s will warm into the middle 80s each afternoon. The typical wind pattern for Truckee is expected each day with calm conditions in the morning followed by gusty west winds developing after 2 p.m. (local time).”
For the latest weather news from Truckee, California, check out PGATOUR.COM’s Weather Hub.
SOUND CHECKThe golf course is awesome. I think it provides some great risk-reward opportunity off the tee, and I think that's going to be an exciting kind of strategic way of looking at the golf course, especially in this format.
BY THE NUMBERS
45.5 – Average winning score in the eight years since the Barracuda Championship began using the Modified Stableford format. The best (highest) winning score was 49 points by Geoff Ogilvy in 2014. The last two winners – Andrew Putnam in 2018, Collin Morikawa in 2019 – finished with 47 points. Just a reminder on the point totals: Double Eagle: 8 points, Eagle: 5 points, Birdie: 2 points, Par: 0 points, Bogey: -1 point, Double Bogey or more: -3 points. Once a player has reached a score of double bogey, he may pick up his ball and resume play on the next hole.
363 – Days since Martin Kaymer last struck a shot on the PGA TOUR. The 2014 PLAYERS Championship winner and two-time major winner last appeared on TOUR at the Wyndham Championship nearly a year ago, where he missed the cut. At the Barracuda, he’s making his first start on any tour since March when golf was shut down.
6,000 – Elevation in feet at the Tahoe Mountain Club. According to the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America fact sheet, “it is not uncommon to have frost on the golf course every month of the summer. 50-degree temperature swings are also common with 30s in the morning and 80s in the afternoon.”
SCATTERSHOTS
BARRACUDA BONUS: A special charity bonus is available at the 551-yard par-5 12th. Any player who can produce an albatross (worth eight points in the Modified Stableford format) will receive a $100,000 charity donation in his name. Half of the charity dollars will go to local Reno-Tahoe charities, while the other half will go to a charity of the player’s choosing.
SEARCHING FOR THE WEEKEND: Former BYU star Peter Kuest turned pro this summer but has yet to make the cut in his first four PGA TOUR starts while playing on sponsor exemptions. He’s on another sponsor exemption this week and hopes to finally make the weekend. “I've kind of gotten behind in tournaments at the start and trying to have to catch up in events,” Kuest said. “So this week hopefully I can start making birdies early and then just keep it going and just keep the foot on the gas and just have fun. That's what I'm trying to do each and every day is have fun and learn and see what happens.”
MICHEEL START: Shaun Micheel, the 2003 PGA Championship winner, is making his first PGA TOUR start in 14 months and just his second since turning 50 in January 2019. Micheel last played on TOUR at the 2019 PGA Championship. Since joining PGA TOUR Champions, he’s posted two top-20 finishes in 13 starts.
ALREADY A RENO WINNER. In June, Derek Bayley – a former Washington State University golfer, won the Reno Open on the Golden State Tour, thus earning a spot in the Barracuda field. Like the Barracuda, the Reno Open used the Modified Stableford format.
