THE FLYOVER
Quick look at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 15, 2020
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
PGA TOUR – The CUT
The 2020 Memorial Tournament preview
Insert Tiger, or Jack, as the “he” here and you can find just as much excitement. Tiger Woods returns to the PGA TOUR for the first time in five months at Jack Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village for the Memorial Tournament Presented by Nationwide.
Sure, we were here last week for the Workday Charity Open, but Nicklaus didn’t arrive until this week for the tournament he’s hosted at the place he built since 1976. The winner at the Memorial is always greeted by this legend of golf… something Woods has had happen five times prior to this week. Can he make it six despite the long layoff or will any number of stars take the trophy in what is the most stacked field since the Return to Golf.
THREE PLAYERS TO PONDER
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 1 Tiger WoodsHis third attempt at breaking the PGA TOUR record for all-time victories since tying Sam Snead's mark of 82 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October. A five-time Memorial Champion coming off a five month break.
2 Bryson DeChambeauA former champion (2018) who returns as golfs version of the Hulk. Can Muirfield Village be muscled to submission the way DeChambeau did recently in Detroit?
3 Justin ThomasYoung star lost in a playoff last week on this venue and will be burning from the result. Can his will to win steel him for one better?
The hardest hole on the course, the 484-yard, par-4 18th hole played to a 4.276 stroke average last year, giving up just 47 birdies compared to more than twice as many bogeys (87), doubles (27) and others (four) combined. It was the toughest 18th hole on the PGA TOUR all season long and the 28th toughest of all holes. Add that it’s the hole players must face with the trophy on the line (including possibly twice more in a playoff), and it’s all the more challenging. The hard dogleg right plays downhill off the tee, with trees, rough and a creek awaiting left misses, but right misses aren’t great, either, with bunkers and grassy mounds with rough. Uphill approaches are played to a large, two-tiered green protected by four bunkers and a huge false front.
LANDING ZONE
The 363-yard par-4 14th at Muirfield Village is always full of excitement. Last week the tees were moved up to create the opportunity to go for the green, something not traditionally done at The Memorial. So chances are only DeChambeau might have that option this week. A handful of players did have a go last season where the hole played to a 3.919 average as the fifth easiest hole of the week. The green is guarded by a creek in front, a body of water that can also get hold of an errant lay-up. Here’s a look at the tee shots from last season.
WEATHER CHECK
From meteorologist Wade Stettner: “A weak front is expected to push through Ohio on Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. The best chance for storms will occur during the afternoon and evening hours. Dry weather is forecast on Friday and Saturday with scattered thunderstorms returning to the forecast for Sunday. Humidity values will climb for this weekend with afternoon highs in the lower 90s.”
For the latest weather news from Muirfield Village, check out PGATOUR.COM’s Weather Hub.
SOUND CHECKI would like to say that I'm going to win the event. That's certainly the intentions. Whether that plays out come Sunday, hopefully that will be the case.
BY THE NUMBERS
61 – Justin Thomas made every putt from inside eight feet last week (61/61) for the first time in his PGA TOUR career.
7 – Bryson DeChambeau is on a streak of seven consecutive top 10s. The last player to record eight consecutive top-10s on TOUR was Luke Donald (2011 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play thru 2011 the Memorial Tournament).
93.8 – Percentage of rounds Patrick Cantlay has that are better than the field average at Muirfield Village. It is the most of any player in the last 38 years (minimum of 16 rounds).
-117 – Tiger Woods is 117-under par in his career at the Memorial Tournament, 27 strokes better than the next best player (Matt Kuchar, -90).
10 – Number of winners from the last 12 Memorial Tournament who have ranked inside the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green.
SCATTERSHOTS
Stacked field … Jack Nicklaus has once again reeled in a huge field for his event. This marks the third event out of six since the return to golf with the top five in the OWGR in the field and in fact 43 of the top 50 are in attendance. There are 48 of the top 50 in the current FedExCup standings, including the entire top 10, in the mix and 28 of the top 30 from the 2019 TOUR Championship field (most of any event this season). The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide is one of three elevated events on the PGA TOUR schedule which offer a heightened purse ($9.3 million) and a three-year PGA TOUR exemption, instead of the two-year exemption awarded at most events. The trio of events tie together three of the greatest names in golf history – its greatest champion in Jack Nicklaus (the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide), its most transcendent figure in Tiger Woods (The Genesis Invitational), and its greatest ambassador in Arnold Palmer (Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard).
FedExCup Moves … Dustin Johnson has made the biggest move in the FedExCup standings of any player since the Return to Golf, having jumped up 88 spots from 111th to 23rd. His win at the Travelers Championship have him in good shape for a run at the title. Brooks Koepka is looking for a similar surge this week. The former two-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year sits 156th in the FedExCup standings and needs to make his move with just five weeks left before the Playoffs begin for the top 125 players. In the last 11 PGA TOUR seasons, just five percent of players outside the top-125 of the FedExCup with five weeks to go have qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs (68 of 1,375).
Course changes … With Muirfield Village Golf Club hosting back-to-back tournaments, the TOUR was tasked with showing the variety of the golf course, providing players in both fields distinctive challenges each week, and preserving the demanding layout signature to the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. After slower green speeds (11-1/2 to 12) and shorter rough for the Workday Charity Open, the course returns to its traditional championship set-up, with deeper rough and faster greens (13+).
Play Yellow … The 2020 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide will once again highlight, Play Yellow, the national fundraising initiative to raise funds for children served by hospitals partnered with Children’s Miracle Network (CMN). As the primary benefactor of the Memorial Tournament and the central Ohio CMN hospital, Nationwide Children’s will be highlighted as the beneficiary of all Memorial’s Play Yellow fundraising efforts. The Nationwide Children’s Hospital brand will also be central to all promotional messaging. Players, caddies, and others on-site are encouraged to support the Play Yellow campaign by wearing yellow on Sunday of tournament week as well.
Nicklaus Youth Spirit Award … The 2020 tournament will highlight two Nicklaus Youth Spirit Award winners in Anna Earl, who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy early on in life but thanks to treatments and determination has been able to play on both her middle and high school golf teams, and Matthew McClish, who’s paralyzed on the left side of his body, spent time with Bryson DeChambeau on the range at the 2019 event, is now interning with the tournament. Read more on these champions and more here.
