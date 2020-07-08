Quick look at the Workday Charity Open

BY THE NUMBERS

1 – Players in their 40s to win this season: Tiger Woods at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. Meanwhile 11 players in their 20s have won 12 tournaments this season, and 11 players in their 30s have won 13 times this season.

23 – Number of weeks in the FedExCup top 10 by Sebastián Muñoz, most on TOUR. He fell out of the top 10 for the first time this season after missing the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

-19 – Patrick Cantlay’s winning score at the Memorial last year. The course is expected to play easier for the Workday.

SCATTERSHOTS

Wolff ready to bounce back: Matthew Wolff is back at it after a runner-up finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he was the 54-hole leader but lost to Bryson DeChambeau. “I just didn’t get off to the best start,” Wolff said from Muirfield Village on Wednesday. “My mental game probably wasn’t as strong as I thought it was at the beginning of the week.” Be that as it may he birdied four of the last seven holes at the Rocket Mortgage, so he’s coming in hot. He stalled after his breakthrough at the 3M Open last year, trying to fix what wasn’t broken; his solo second at Detroit Golf Club was his first top-10 finish since the 3M. The keys to his comeback, he said, have been to stick to his strengths, tune out the noise, and not care as much. “It’s not that I actually don’t,” he said. “It’s just getting myself in the right frame of mind to not put that extra pressure on myself. … I know that I haven’t been the most consistent player out here, but I’m looking to change that and I feel like I’m working on the right things mentally and physically.”