Quick look at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

BY THE NUMBERS

-46 – Bryson DeChambeau is a combined 46-under par since the Restart to Golf on the PGA TOUR, best of any player entering this week.

-14 – Nate Lashley dominated the par 4s at Detroit Golf Club in 2019, playing them a field leading 14 under, tied for the best by a winner on TOUR last season.

5 – Number of rounds of 63 or better this season by Brendon Todd. Todd’s five rounds of 63 or better have come in his last 43 played on TOUR compared to just three rounds of 63 or better in his first 497 rounds on TOUR.

7 – Players in the field who have made the cut in all three of the PGA TOUR events since the Restart to Golf. They are Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Tyler Duncan, Lucas Glover, Mark Hubbard, Doc Redman and Brian Stuard.

51.52 – Percentage the field who hit their drives over 300 yards, marking the third highest percentage of drives over 300 yards of any course last season.

1,895 – Number of birdies the field made last season at Detroit Golf Club, marking the second-most of any course.

SCATTERSHOTS

Flash Gordon… After a T3 finish last week at the Travelers Championship, 23-year-old Will Gordon accepted Special Temporary Membership on the TOUR and now looks to ride the momentum. The 2019 SEC Player of the Year shot a career best 61 at Travelers on the way to his second top-10 from eight starts. Will Peter Kuest, James Nicholas or Sahith Theegala be able to follow in his footsteps this week as young stars trying to pave their own path?

Health and Safety… The PGA TOUR has been committed to learning from an operational standpoint and adjusting its extensive COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place in order to mitigate risk and promote the health and safety of all involved, including players, caddies, staff and volunteers. With that in mind, the TOUR made the following changes last week: additional testing for those traveling on the charter flight between events; potential withholding of the stipend program if a player tests positive after not following protocols; the return of the TOUR fitness truck to encourage use of on-site facilities; in the COVID-19 pre-tournament testing process, players, along with all other individuals “inside the bubble,” will now not be allowed on host facility property until first being cleared with a negative in-market test.

Course deets… Donald Ross designed both courses at Detroit Golf Club (1916) with renovations done by Robert Trent Jones, Arthur Hills and Bruce Hepner. It plays to a Par 72 at 7,340 yards. There are 87 bunkers but just one water hazard. There has been some re-routing for the tournament, including using a hole from the South Course. The South’s first hole will function as the tournament’s third hole and will be played from the North Course’s first hole tee box. The usual eighth hole and ninth holes, will be No. 1 and No. 2 for the tournament. The oak tree located to the right side of the tee box on the original No. 1 was bent by Native Americans to mark the trail when traveling from Detroit to Saginaw.