-
-
THE FLYOVER
Quick look at the Travelers Championship
-
-
June 24, 2020
By Cameron Morfit, PGATOUR.COM
- A look at the 18th green at TPC River Highlands. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Week three of the PGA TOUR’s Return to Golf finds the Travelers Championship exactly where it always was on the schedule, albeit with no fans. Chez Reavie is the defending champion, but he’ll have stiff competition as he goes for a repeat. World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas headline a field that also includes red-hot Bryson DeChambeau, 2017 champion Jordan Spieth, two-time Travelers champion Phil Mickelson, and more. Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff – three former sponsor’s exemptions who have won on TOUR in the last year – are also in the field at TPC River Highlands.
RELATED: Featured Groups, tee times | Power Rankings | Expert Picks
THREE PLAYERS TO PONDER
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 1 Bryson DeChambeauBulked-up Bryson should get to hit driver more than he did at Charles Schwab (T3) and RBC Heritage (T8), which ran streak of top-10s to five.Bulked-up Bryson should get to hit driver more than he did at Charles Schwab (T3) and RBC Heritage (T8), which ran streak of top-10s to five. 2 Bubba WatsonThree time winner here is trending in the right direction with a solid showing at the Schwab (T7) and made cut at RBC Heritage (T52).Three time winner here is trending in the right direction with a solid showing at the Schwab (T7) and made cut at RBC Heritage (T52). 3 Jordan SpiethReturns to the scene of one of his most famous victories (2017), and has posted a T10 (Schwab) and made birdies in bunches in first two events back.Returns to the scene of one of his most famous victories (2017), and has posted a T10 (Schwab) and made birdies in bunches in first two events back.
THE FLYOVER
There is no water at the 444-yard, par-4 18th hole, but that isn’t to say there’s no trouble to get into. It was the fourth toughest hole on the course last year as the field averaged 4.119 strokes with just 55 birdies against 100 bogeys and five doubles. Why the difficulties? It’s a hard fairway to hit, for starters, with a fairway bunker short and right, and another fairway bunker a bit longer and to the left. Add the pressure of trying to win the tournament on Sunday and par is a good score. Then again, birdie – Jordan Spieth’s bunker hole-out in 2017 – is even better.
LANDING ZONE
Trouble lurks at the 420-yard, par-4 17th hole in the form of an enormous pond right of the fairway, the biggest reason why the penultimate hole at TPC River Highlands was the toughest on the card last year. There were 24 double-bogeys there last year, and six dreaded “others.” It’s imperative to stay left but not too far left off the tee as two fairway bunkers await to punish left misses. Chez Reavie, last year’s winner, was like many as he opted for accuracy over length, dialing back but finding the fairway twice on the weekend. He made birdies both times.
WEATHER CHECK
From meteorologist Wade Stettner: “Dry conditions are now forecast on Thursday with comfortable afternoon temperatures and low humidity. An isolated thunderstorm can not be ruled out on Friday, but chances are only 20 percent. The weekend forecast calls for dry weather on Saturday, but there is a chance of thunderstorms on Sunday as another front moves into New England.”
For the latest weather news from Hartford, check out PGATOUR.COM’s Weather Hub.
SOUND CHECKIf you have a chance to win, not having that crowd there is so hard because you're usually able to feed off of them and sometimes use them to your advantage.This was a blip compared to what I saw a few years ago.He’s a tough man to beat, I can say that.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 – Wins by Rory McIlroy (2011 U.S. Open, 2019 PLAYERS Championship) when playing with Phil Mickelson the first two rounds, as he will be this week.
3,983 – Days between Chez Reavie’s first win at the 2008 RBC Canadian Open and second at 2019 Travelers Championship, the 11th longest stretch between first and second TOUR wins.
22 – Number of consecutive made cuts by Collin Morikawa since he turned pro, the second longest to start a career in the last 30 years (Tiger Woods, 25).
T3 – FedExCup No. 2 Justin Thomas’ best Travelers finish (2016) in six starts so far.
SCATTERSHOTS
DeChambeau experiment continues: After adding 40 pounds of muscle, Bryson DeChambeau leads the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Driving, and is approaching 200 mph in ball speed. Smaller courses at the Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Heritage limited his ability to hit the driver, but he still finished T3 and T8, respectively. He’s generated plenty of buzz. “I mean, hats off,” said Paul Casey. “It's crazy how he's been able to do that.” Added Patrick Cantlay: “It's very impressive to see how quickly he's adapted his golf swing because obviously he's hitting it not only farther than everybody else but pretty straight, as well.” Cantlay wondered aloud whether DeChambeau will inspire others to go the same route, but added, “If a lot of guys try it, will they get injured?” Said DeChambeau: “It's fun attempting to do things that I've never done before, and having iron shots into holes that just didn't even make sense to me a year ago.”
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.