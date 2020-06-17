-
THE FLYOVER
Quick look at the RBC Heritage
June 17, 2020
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
- A look at the ninth hole at Harbour Town Golf Links. (Courtesy of Harbour Town Golf Links)
How good is it to be back! At one point we thought we’d lost the RBC Heritage for the season but this seaside gem has been restored in a new slot and a star-studded field is due to continue the PGA TOUR's Return to Golf.
The legacy of Pete and Alice Dye truly remains at Harbour Town. The character of the course will ensure that all types of golfers can contend here. You can’t just bomb away and be certain of an advantage. You have to plot your way around and make the most of the chances you create. Be tight with your approach game, make sure your putting game is strong and it’s game on.
THREE PLAYERS TO PONDER
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 1 Bryson DeChambeauBulked up and bombing the ball, the new DeChambeau is finding the balance of brain and brawn and with a decent history at Hilton Head this could be his year.Bulked up and bombing the ball, the new DeChambeau is finding the balance of brain and brawn and with a decent history at Hilton Head this could be his year. 2 Justin ThomasFormer FedExCup champion was just a few rusty swings and some missed Sunday chances short of starting the resumption of golf with a win last week. He did notch his 50th top 10.Former FedExCup champion was just a few rusty swings and some missed Sunday chances short of starting the resumption of golf with a win last week. He did notch his 50th top 10. 3 Collin MorikawaSome players would burn for a while over missing a short putt to lose a playoff. Chances are Morikawa is not one of those. He seems like the immediate bounce back kind.Some players would burn for a while over missing a short putt to lose a playoff. Chances are Morikawa is not one of those. He seems like the immediate bounce back kind.
THE FLYOVER
The front nine at Harbour Town closes with the short 332-yard, par-4 ninth hole. By this point you should have taken advantage of the getable par 5s (Nos. 2 and 5) and if you’ve survived the tricky eighth hole it is time to pounce. Generally speaking, about a quarter of the field goes for this heart shaped green from the tee. It is guarded by a bunker in front and has a couple of small traps in the back waiting to trip up the big hitter going long. Last season it played to a 3.780, the easiest par 4 on the course.The ninth hole at Harbour Town Golf Links. (Courtesy of Harbour Town Golf Links)
LANDING ZONE
The 18th hole at Harbour Town Golf Links is an incredible hole to close out a tournament. Since 2007 it has been the easiest fairway to hit on TOUR with 93.62% of tee shots finding the fairway. But yet it’s played over par the last four seasons despite almost everyone coming in from the short grass. Last season it was the toughest hole on the course, playing at 4.228 and yielding just 40 birdies during the four rounds. The second shot has to deal with carrying the marsh and a bunker guarding the green and of course the ocean down the left side makes judging the wind a huge factor. Here’s a look at where all of the tee shots landed last season and how things went from there.
WEATHER CHECK
From PGA TOUR meteorologist Stewart Williams: “The upper-level low pressure system over the Southeast Wednesday will slowly be lifting to the north later in the week. This will allow for a gradual return to a more typical summer-like weather pattern late week into the weekend with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 80s and higher humidity. This will also produce the chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms as the sea-breeze moves inland. The chances for any shower or thunderstorm activity will decrease for Sunday’s final round as high pressure builds over the Southeast.”
For the latest weather news from Hilton Head, check out the PGA TOUR Weather Hub.
SOUND CHECKIt's just a golf course that feels very tight and claustrophobic at times because it is in between the houses, a lot of times there are trees on both sides, you're hitting through shoots and small greens with trees overhanging.
BY THE NUMBERS
28 – Daniel Berger, last week’s winner at the Charles Schwab Challenge, has played 28 consecutive rounds of par or better. It is the longest active streak on TOUR (61-under par in this stretch).
38 – This season, Patrick Reed has the best birdie or better conversion when hitting the green in regulation of any player, converting 38.27% of the time (150 of 392). Since 1983, no player has finished a season with a Birdie or Better Conversion percentage over 38%.
5 – Jon Rahm has five top-2 finishes including one victory (2017 Farmers Insurance Open) when making a tournament debut on the PGA TOUR. This marks his first RBC Heritage.
82 – Justin Rose moved 82 spots in the FedExCup last week with his T3 finish. Rose moved from 205th to 123rd in the standings.
274 –Last season, Harbour Town had the third shortest Driving Distance (All Drives) average of any course, with the field averaging just 274 yards off the tee.
SCATTERSHOTS
Heavies at Hilton Head: The RBC Heritage field features each of the top five players in the Official World Golf Ranking for the second consecutive week, highlighted by defending FedExCup champion and World No. 1 Rory McIlroy (making his first start at the event since 2009). The field includes 114 PGA TOUR winners, the most of any tournament since 2000 and nine of the top 10 in the current FedExCup standings, including leader Sungjae Im.
Pan Post Pandemic: Defending champion C.T. Pan returns to the place that helped him not only gain a maiden PGA TOUR title but also helped him onto his first International Presidents Cup team. Pan was ahead of the curve when he withdrew from THE PLAYERS Championship before it began as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold on the nation. His cautious approach turned out to be astute soon after. This week marks the second TOUR event under the new health and safety measures put in place to continue the fight against COVID-19. Social distancing and hygiene protocols are in place. Read more about Pan here.
Green Dye: One of Pete Dye’s signature designs, Harbour Town Golf Links, features the second-smallest greens on the PGA TOUR (behind Pebble Beach) and remains in the record book as the venue for the fewest putts in a four-round tournament when David Frost needed only 92 putts to complete the 2005 RBC Heritage. Harbour Town had the highest one-putt percentage of any course on the PGA TOUR last season at 44.94%. When Dye passed away on Jan. 9, golf lost a visionary, a legend and a creative force. His designs always challenged the player – perhaps more than any architect in history – between the ears, and his courses always demand a player’s best efforts on every shot.
