Quick look at the RBC Heritage

BY THE NUMBERS

28 – Daniel Berger, last week’s winner at the Charles Schwab Challenge, has played 28 consecutive rounds of par or better. It is the longest active streak on TOUR (61-under par in this stretch).

38 – This season, Patrick Reed has the best birdie or better conversion when hitting the green in regulation of any player, converting 38.27% of the time (150 of 392). Since 1983, no player has finished a season with a Birdie or Better Conversion percentage over 38%.

5 – Jon Rahm has five top-2 finishes including one victory (2017 Farmers Insurance Open) when making a tournament debut on the PGA TOUR. This marks his first RBC Heritage.

82 – Justin Rose moved 82 spots in the FedExCup last week with his T3 finish. Rose moved from 205th to 123rd in the standings.

274 –Last season, Harbour Town had the third shortest Driving Distance (All Drives) average of any course, with the field averaging just 274 yards off the tee.

SCATTERSHOTS

Heavies at Hilton Head: The RBC Heritage field features each of the top five players in the Official World Golf Ranking for the second consecutive week, highlighted by defending FedExCup champion and World No. 1 Rory McIlroy (making his first start at the event since 2009). The field includes 114 PGA TOUR winners, the most of any tournament since 2000 and nine of the top 10 in the current FedExCup standings, including leader Sungjae Im.

Pan Post Pandemic: Defending champion C.T. Pan returns to the place that helped him not only gain a maiden PGA TOUR title but also helped him onto his first International Presidents Cup team. Pan was ahead of the curve when he withdrew from THE PLAYERS Championship before it began as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold on the nation. His cautious approach turned out to be astute soon after. This week marks the second TOUR event under the new health and safety measures put in place to continue the fight against COVID-19. Social distancing and hygiene protocols are in place. Read more about Pan here .



Green Dye: One of Pete Dye’s signature designs, Harbour Town Golf Links, features the second-smallest greens on the PGA TOUR (behind Pebble Beach) and remains in the record book as the venue for the fewest putts in a four-round tournament when David Frost needed only 92 putts to complete the 2005 RBC Heritage. Harbour Town had the highest one-putt percentage of any course on the PGA TOUR last season at 44.94%. When Dye passed away on Jan. 9, golf lost a visionary, a legend and a creative force. His designs always challenged the player – perhaps more than any architect in history – between the ears, and his courses always demand a player’s best efforts on every shot.