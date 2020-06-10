Quick Look at the Charles Schwab Challenge

SCATTERSHOTS

Floyd Tribute : As part of ongoing efforts to amplify the voices and efforts underway to end racial and social injustice, the PGA TOUR has set aside an 8:46 a.m. tee time that will feature no players. The time has been set aside at both Colonial Country Club (Charles Schwab Challenge) and TPC Sawgrass (Korn Ferry Tour Challenge), as 8:46 has become a universal symbol for the racial injustice faced by the black community. There will also be a one-minute moment of silence at that time, which will begin with three horn blasts coordinated through PGA TOUR Rules Officials. Players on site will be asked to pause for reflection as a demonstration of support for the TOUR’s commitment to addressing racial and social injustices.

Star studded field: The field includes each of the top-five players in the Official World Golf Ranking and also contains FedExCup leader Sungjae Im and 44-time winner Phil Mickelson. There are 101 players in the field that have won on the PGA TOUR, making the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge the first tournament in the FedExCup era other than THE PLAYERS Championship to showcase 100 or more TOUR winners. World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, No.2 Jon Rahm and No.3 Brooks Koepka will play together over the opening two rounds. “It's hard to say anymore who's the best in the world after not competing for three months,” Rahm said. “It all depends on who's prepared the best or who's handled the situation the best or who even handles these new rules on the PGA TOUR the best. It's just a ranking. It's a continuously moving thing, and since we've been stopped, I don't think those numbers matter a lot anymore. I think we only can come back and prove that we deserve that spot.”

New Normal: This week marks the first TOUR event under the new health and safety measures put in place to continue the fight against COVID-19. Played without on-site fans and with multiple social distancing and hygiene protocols the Charles Schwab Challenge marks a chance for the new “normal” to be put into practice. The TOUR’s health and safety plan has been developed over the better part of three months with input from PGA TOUR medical adviser Dr. Tom Hospel, an expert in infectious diseases from the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health and the Federal Coronavirus Task Force, as well as other specialists and laboratory directors and in consultation with the other professional sports leagues. Testing protocols – including a mobile laboratory in partnership with Sanford Health – will ensure the TOUR will not take valuable resources from the communities in which it plays. While most are on the outside hoping for a look in via broadcasts later in the week, a select few are inside the grounds. Here is a firsthand account of how things went down in the lead up to the tournament.

Honoring Frontline Workers: Despite a three-month break, the TOUR, its tournaments and players have not stopped making an impact including significant COVID-19 relief ($36 million) and funds for other meaningful organizations. That work continues this week as the Charles Schwab Challenge has created a charitable platform, “Rise to the Challenge”, to engage golf fans at home while also raising money for COVID-19 relief and DFW charities through autographed memorabilia and one-of-a-kind experiences. Additionally, the tournament will feature names of local frontline workers alongside the players’ names. The 148 players in the Charles Schwab Challenge field will represent 148 different frontline workers from across North Texas who have been working tirelessly since the pandemic began – often at the risk of their own personal health and safety – to meet the needs of those most directly impacted in the Fort Worth area.