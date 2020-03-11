Quick look at THE PLAYERS Championship

SCATTERSHOTS

SPRING BREAKERS TOGETHER AGAIN: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler are in the same threesome for the first two rounds. The good friends have traveled with each other (pre-marriage for Spieth and Fowler) and of course, compete against each other. “There's definitely going to be more interaction with the guys that you're closer to or closer with,” Fowler said. “Maybe a little bit of trash talk, just between us for fun and what we would normally do -- but within reason. To me, playing with your buddies, your close friends, it's always kind of pushed me to play my best. Not that that comes out every time that you play against your buddies, but your close friends are the ones that you want to lose to the least amount.” But Thomas doesn’t see that playing with his buddies will impact his performance. “It's not like I'm going to play great today because I played with Jordan and Rick. I would like to hope that I have a little bit more confidence in myself, that I'm a good enough player to play without them.”

TEN-YEAR LEARNING CURVE: The last time Rory McIlroy played the Stadium Course, he won the 2019 PLAYERS Championship. The first time he played it was 10 years earlier, when he shot 74-77 to miss the cut. But he had a good excuse. “The first time I played here, the weekend before I was in Vegas for a fight and then probably didn't prepare the best way possible and missed the cut and ended up getting kicked out of bars in Jax Beach for having a fake ID,” McIlroy said. “So I've come a long way.”

HE PROMISED, HE DELIVERED: Englishman Tyrrell Hatton expected a full-throttle celebration following his first PGA TOUR win Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He did not disappoint. “I'm still quite tired, to be honest,” he said Wednesday. “But I was cuddling the toilet by 5:00 in the morning, so it was a good night.” Hatton is making his fourth PLAYERS start, and he’s missed the cut in his last two visits. “Last year it was kind of typical me, where I was … like one shot outside the cut line with five holes to go and I had a blowup, snapped my 3-wood and basically started hitting shots on the run, and I think we missed the cut by five or something like that,” he said. “So it kind of just goes back to making sure can I kind of control myself, and that's normally the first step to me having a decent week.”

GOOSE ON THE LOOSE: World Golf Hall of Famer Retief Goosen is making his 17th PLAYERS start, thanks to winning the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship last July. His best result came in 2006 when he was solo second, six strokes behind Stephen Ames. The next year, the tournament was moved from March to May, and stayed there until it moved back to March last year. “I think March it plays tougher,” Goosen said. “I think the conditions can make it more difficult. You can get more of that north wind, which makes this course a lot tougher.” He added that it’s fine by him. “It's a tough test and I like tough tests,” he said. “The tougher it is, the better.”

WEBB TALKS THE SIXTH: Last year at the 393-yard par-4 sixth, club selection for the field off the tee broke down thusly – 17.2% used driver, 44.4% used fairway woods and 38.4% used irons. It’s the only hole in which an iron was used more than 8% off the tee. Webb Simpson, the 2018 champ, said he uses either a hybrid or a 5-wod. “I hit a club that, if I pull it, I don't run out and into that bunker,” he explained. “So if I hit a hybrid and I pull it, I want it to be in the bunker where I have a clear shot to the green every time versus if I hit like a 3-wood and I pull it, it would run up against that lip, and most of the time if it runs up against that lip you can't hit it on the green. The lip is too tall to hit it that far. So depending on the wind and time of day and the heat and all that, usually we're looking at anywhere from a 230 to 260 club. But our main focus is what is that runout at that left lip playing.” But he has tried driver before. “In my early days, I hit driver all the time, but I hit it up against that lip enough to have a sour taste in my mouth to want to stay away from it.”