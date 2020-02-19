-
-
THE FLYOVER
Quick look at the Puerto Rico Open
-
-
February 19, 2020
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
- A look at the third hole at Grande Reserve Country Club. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Opportunity knocks in beautiful Puerto Rico this week, as Grande Reserve Country Club once again hosts a bevy of PGA TOUR players looking to push their seasons to greater heights.
Core golf fans know it is weeks like these where players often come of age. Sure they’re not in Mexico City at a World Golf Championship, but some of the 120 players in Puerto Rico certainly will be in the future.
Those with an eye on the FedExCup Playoffs know a few points here in this vibrant Caribbean destination could make all the difference, not to mention the two-year winner's exemption and a spot in the upcoming PLAYERS Championship (if not already exempt) that are both up for grabs as well.
RELATED: Power Rankings | Trainer set for Puerto Rico Open defense | No joke: Trainer dabbles in sitcom writing
THREE PLAYERS TO PONDER
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 1 Maverick McNealyHas his putter warmed up this season and is trending nicely after a T15 in the Farmers Insurance Open and T5 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.Has his putter warmed up this season and is trending nicely after a T15 in the Farmers Insurance Open and T5 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. 2 Scott BrownFormer champion who has four top-10s in this event and is coming off a runner-up finish at last week’s Genesis Invitational.Former champion who has four top-10s in this event and is coming off a runner-up finish at last week’s Genesis Invitational. 3 Viktor HovlandThis youngster has gone slightly off the radar after starting hot late last season, but this could be the week we see him take his inevitable place in the spotlight.This youngster has gone slightly off the radar after starting hot late last season, but this could be the week we see him take his inevitable place in the spotlight.
THE FLYOVER
The par-5 18th was the third easiest hole at Grande Reserve last season, playing to a 4.830 average, including 4.4 on Sunday, meaning those pushing down the stretch know an opportunity awaits. At 630 yards, it’s no pushover, but it did yield three eagles and 120 birdies last season. The hole borders the "Ensenada" Bay, which plays downwind. The two fairway bunkers on the right are very much in play off the tee, so players favor the left side. The risk of going for the green in two comes with the risk of using too much club, as recovery shots from behind the green can be very costly.
WEATHER CHECK
From meteorologist Joe Halvorson: Thursday will be breezy once again, with moisture levels becoming a bit more enhanced. This will allow for an increase in the shower coverage mainly prior to sunrise and after 4 p.m., along with potential that a few of these showers produce brief heavy rainfall. Showers will remain a possibility on Friday and Saturday, but a drying trend should keep the coverage fairly sparse – especially Friday afternoon through Saturday. Shower chances are expected to return Sunday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front.
For the latest weather news from Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, check out the PGA TOUR Weather Hub.
SOUND CHECKJust in time for Puerto Rico… it’s a great course for me as evidenced by me doing well there last year. It's been a long 10 months of struggling, but I'm just happy to be hitting the ball straight again… now that I'm hitting the right shots and missing in a narrower window I have a chance.
BY THE NUMBERS
16 – Number of PGA TOUR rookies in the Puerto Rico Open field. There has not been a rookie winner through 18 events in this PGA TOUR season, the longest stretch to start a season since 2009, when rookies went winless the entire season. Three of the last nine winners here were rookies, so perhaps the drought will be broken.
5 – Number of Australians in the field. Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman and Adam Scott have brought their country three wins in the last six weeks, so maybe it is worth keeping an eye on Cameron Davis, Rhein Gibson, Cameron Percy, John Senden and Robert Allenby this week.
22 – Number of missed cuts for Martin Trainer since he won last season’s Puerto Rico Open. Trainer is a great character and broke a long drought last week at The Genesis Invitational, having kept a great perspective despite going through a big slump since his win. He’s most definitely someone to root for. He also has designs on being a comedy writer!
SCATTERSHOTS
Springboard to Stardom: Since the tournament’s inception in 2008, the Puerto Rico Open has helped elevate the careers of several PGA TOUR stars with strong play, including the likes of Jason Day, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Emiliano Grillo. In his second season on TOUR, Day finished T2 in Puerto Rico, his best finish in his first 39 starts. Now he holds 12 TOUR wins, including a PLAYERS Championship and PGA Championship. Finau won his lone TOUR event at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open; since then, Finau has accumulated 28 top-10s, including six runner-ups. Past sponsor exemptions include Spieth (2013) and Koepka (2014). Spieth earned Special Temporary Membership soon after his runner-up finish in 2013 and was named PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year thereafter; He has since won the FedExCup (2015) and accumulated 11 career PGA TOUR wins, including three majors; Koepka, currently No. 2 in the world, has seven PGA TOUR wins, including four majors. Bryson DeChambeau lost in a playoff at the 2017 Puerto Rico Open and went on to win his first PGA TOUR title later that season at the John Deere Classic, his first of now five TOUR wins. After finishing runner-up at the 2015 Puerto Rico Open, Emiliano Grillo won the 2015 Safeway Open and was voted PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year.
Keep an eye on University of Georgia junior Davis Thompson. He’s No. 4 in the world amateur golf ranking and finished T23 at the RSM Classic in the fall. He was the Medalist at the prestigious Western Amateur and recently won the Jones Cup by nine shots. He shot 203 to set the scoring record at a tournament where past champs include TOUR winners Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Kyle Stanley, Corey Conners and DJ Trahan. Thompson will be pulling double duty on the island, as he will play in a college event in Puerto Rico on Sunday and Monday before teeing it up in the Puerto Rico Open. Oh, and his father Todd - he’s the tournament director for The RSM Classic and will caddie for his son.
The Puerto Rico Open and non-profit organization Good Sports delivered $1 million in sports equipment and monetary contributions to 33 non-profits that benefit thousands of kids in Puerto Rico. The contribution was achieved thanks to Kids Pro Fun, a tournament campaign to positively impact the lives in the community. The campaign, supported by individuals, corporate donors and friends of the PGA TOUR, exceeded its goal and reached the largest donation and delivery made by Good Sports.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.