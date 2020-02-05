-
THE FLYOVER
Quick look at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 05, 2020
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
- A look at the 18th tee at Pebble Beach Golf Links. (Chris Trotman/Getty Images)
Ever pondered just how good Tony Romo’s golf game is compared to PGA TOUR pros? Perhaps you’ve wondered if the Manning brothers' competitive nature extends to the golf course? Want to see stars like Josh Duhamel, Macklemore, Kira K Dixon, Chris Harrison, Toby Keith, Huey Lewis, Michael Peña, Ray Romano and Chris O’Donnell up close and personal? Always been unlucky trying to get an autograph from Larry Fitzgerald, Wayne Gretzky, Aaron Rodgers, Kelly Slater, Matt Ryan, Steve Young or Justin Verlander? Or maybe you just can't get enough of Bill Murray’s humor? All of these celebrities and more – plus out and out golfing stars like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day – join at one of the golfing world's stunning locations on the Monterey Peninsula this week. Welcome to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
THREE PLAYERS TO PONDER
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 1 Dustin JohnsonLeads the Power Rankings for a reason. Has two wins, two seconds, a third, a T4 and a T5 in 12 trips. Opened 2020 with a T7 at Kapalua and finished second at last week's Saudi International.Leads the Power Rankings for a reason. Has two wins, two seconds, a third, a T4 and a T5 in 12 trips. Opened 2020 with a T7 at Kapalua and finished second at last week's Saudi International. 2 Jason DayPebble Beach has long been one of those places Day seems destined to win. Eight top-14 finishes in 10 starts, top 5 in four of last five years.Pebble Beach has long been one of those places Day seems destined to win. Eight top-14 finishes in 10 starts, top 5 in four of last five years. 3 Jordan SpiethFormer winner recently dropped out of world top-50 for first time since he entered it in 2013. Can his turnaround begin at a happy hunting ground?Former winner recently dropped out of world top-50 for first time since he entered it in 2013. Can his turnaround begin at a happy hunting ground?
THE FLYOVER
Coming home on Pebble Beach Golf Links is a real treat. The 17th green and 18th hole give stunning views of Carmel Bay as well as a real sense of golf history. The par-3 17th is famous for a Jack Nicklaus 1-iron in the 1972 U.S. Open and a Tom Watson chip-in to win the 1982 U.S. Open. Last year, Gary Woodland chipped from one side of the green to the other to secure his major. It plays a little shorter this week at 178 yards, but it was still the fifth-hardest hole last year, playing at an average of 3.126. The 18th is pure joy - a 543-yard par-5 finisher with water down the entire left side. If you need an eagle to win, you better deliver three great shots.
Flyover
Pebble Beach Golf Links - 17th and 18th hole
LANDING ZONE
One of the greatest par 3s in all of golf awaits the players at Pebble Beach. The 106-yard 7th sticks out on the ocean, exposing one to the amazing views as well as the elements. Catch heavy wind here, and a green that looks close enough to throw your ball on becomes a treacherous proposition. The hole can often yield anything from a one to a six on the scorecard. Last year it played to a 3.070 average at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Here’s a look at where players landed off the tee.
WEATHER CHECK
From PGA TOUR meteorologist Wade Stettner: Dry weather is expected through the weekend as the main storm track remains to the north across the Pacific Northwest. Expect near normal temperatures each day with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the lower 60s. Winds will remain light on Thursday and Friday and then increase over the weekend. The strongest winds are forecast on Sunday afternoon.
For the latest weather news from Pebble Beach, California, check out the PGA TOUR Weather Hub.
SOUND CHECKWhat I believe, I still need to show. Like, I believe I can play at an extremely high level, I just need to show it. Physically, I'm swinging the club better, more on plane, striking it more solid, hitting the ball longer, swinging the club faster than I have in many, many years. But there's a lot more to winning than just hitting bombs, and I'm trying to put all those pieces together and I'm enjoying the challenge.
BY THE NUMBERS
-70: Jordan Spieth’s cumulative score to par in this event. His second best on TOUR.
4.95: Jason Day’s birdie average at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, best average of any player in the last 12 seasons with a minimum of 12 rounds.
14: Phil Mickelson is tied with Tiger Woods for the most PGA TOUR wins in California (14) in the last 37 years.
213: Dustin Johnson’s total birdies made at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 25 more than the next best player since 2008.
1,888: FedExCup points earned by Dustin Johnson at this event since 2009, the most of any player.
SCATTERSHOTS
• The tournament utilizes three courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links, which hosted the 2019 U.S. Open, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course). Those who make the three-day cut return to Pebble Beach on Sunday.
• A year ago, Phil Mickelson claimed his 44th career PGA TOUR win and fifth AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title, tying him with Mark O’Meara for most wins at the event. Now he will make his 24th career start at Pebble Beach. To celebrate his five wins, the Monterey Peninsula Foundation created a genuine silver coin as a gift to the 2020 amateur field. The coin pays tribute not only to Mickelson, but to a legion of caddies who have played an integral role in the past 100 years of golf at Pebble Beach. Al Santos, Phil’s grandfather, was an original caddie at Pebble Beach from the time he was about ten years old, earning 35 cents a loop. He was once tipped with a silver dollar which he kept in his pocket, occasionally rubbing it between his fingers to feel a little richer and better off than he was at the time. The same coin was eventually given to Phil, who uses the original as a ball mark only when playing at Pebble. Read more here.
• Graeme McDowell is coming up on the 10-year anniversary of his win at the 2010 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. He also comes off a win on the European Tour last week. He has improved 107 positions in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green over the last two seasons on TOUR. Last Season he ranked 116th and sits ninth this season. “It’s a fun week, but at the same time I’m here to try and continue to play well. Feel like the game is certainly trending in the right direction, and obviously, would love to have a nice week this week,” he said. “The win last week was important at a lot of levels, just to get me back up the rankings, get me back in a couple of the WGC events, which is really important, the major championships, and get me back in the right direction again. So very pleasing. Ticked a lot of boxes and hopefully I can use it as a springboard to kick on for a big year, big season ahead.”
-
-
