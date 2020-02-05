Quick look at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

SCATTERSHOTS

• The tournament utilizes three courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links, which hosted the 2019 U.S. Open, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course). Those who make the three-day cut return to Pebble Beach on Sunday.

• A year ago, Phil Mickelson claimed his 44th career PGA TOUR win and fifth AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title, tying him with Mark O’Meara for most wins at the event. Now he will make his 24th career start at Pebble Beach. To celebrate his five wins, the Monterey Peninsula Foundation created a genuine silver coin as a gift to the 2020 amateur field. The coin pays tribute not only to Mickelson, but to a legion of caddies who have played an integral role in the past 100 years of golf at Pebble Beach. Al Santos, Phil’s grandfather, was an original caddie at Pebble Beach from the time he was about ten years old, earning 35 cents a loop. He was once tipped with a silver dollar which he kept in his pocket, occasionally rubbing it between his fingers to feel a little richer and better off than he was at the time. The same coin was eventually given to Phil, who uses the original as a ball mark only when playing at Pebble. Read more here .



• Graeme McDowell is coming up on the 10-year anniversary of his win at the 2010 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. He also comes off a win on the European Tour last week. He has improved 107 positions in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green over the last two seasons on TOUR. Last Season he ranked 116th and sits ninth this season. “It’s a fun week, but at the same time I’m here to try and continue to play well. Feel like the game is certainly trending in the right direction, and obviously, would love to have a nice week this week,” he said. “The win last week was important at a lot of levels, just to get me back up the rankings, get me back in a couple of the WGC events, which is really important, the major championships, and get me back in the right direction again. So very pleasing. Ticked a lot of boxes and hopefully I can use it as a springboard to kick on for a big year, big season ahead.”