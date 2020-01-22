Quick look at the Farmers Insurance Open

SCATTERSHOTS

South changes: Rees Jones was brought in to lead the renovations made to the South Course, which will host the 2021 U.S. Open. Among the changes:

• Rebuilding all bunkers, leveling and re-grassing all tournament tees, and re-grassing approaches and green collars

• Modifying fairway bunkers on holes 1, 4, 7, 9, 10, 12, 13 and 17

• Hole 4 – Tee and fairway shifted towards the cliffs; size of front greenside bunker reduced

• Hole 9 – Bunker in second landing zone brought in to act as cross bunker; new collection area added behind the green

• Hole 10 – New tournament tee added to provide yardage flexibility; fairway bunkers moved inward to create options.

• Hole 13 – New bunkers added to beginning of fairway; approach extended down the hillside

• Hole 17 – New tournament tee added along the cliff north of the existing tee; fairway and fairway bunkers shifted closer to the cliff

• Hole 18 – Front of green expanded to recapture lost surface area.

Rose post-Farmers: After winning at Torrey Pines last year, Justin Rose took a month off. In his 23 worldwide starts since, he’s failed to get back in the winner’s circle, dropping from world No. 1 at the time of his Farmers win to currently 8th. “I got into bad habits last year. I swung the club poorly,” Rose said of his last 12 months. “I took a month off after this tournament and that was essentially my offseason. Didn't do a ton of work because it was my offseason. I felt like the decision behind that was to be fresh for the majors. It just didn't play out very well, it didn't work out very well. So I was kind of learning on the fly last year about how to approach the new schedule and it just didn't work, and kind of paid for it a little bit I felt like all season long.”

Day’s back: Two-time Farmers Insurance Open champion Jason Day is making his first start since having to withdraw from the Presidents Cup due to a sore back. It was a tough decision for the Australian -- who would’ve been a key player for the International Team – but a necessary one. “Obviously it was quite disappointing to not be able to play in the Presidents Cup, especially also playing the Australian Open,” Day said. “I was actually looking forward to going down there and playing there. Every time I would watch the Presidents Cup coverage, I was angry. I had to go up to the barn to kind of either ride or do some sort of exercise to get some frustration out because I really wanted to be there. But the rehab that I needed to do, I needed some time off.”