Quick look at The American Express

SCATTERSHOTS

Casey still in mid-season form: Paul Casey, 42, finished a lackluster T19 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, but says not to be fooled. He’s playing well. Why? Because with his T17 at the inaugural ZOZO Championship, followed by a start at the Australian Open in December, he never really stopped competing over the holidays. “My off-season's been very, very short,” he said from The American Express, a tournament he last played in 2017 (T58), and only twice before that (MCs in 2002 and 2015). “I feel like I’ve just kind of continued, continued my year, not really stopped, which is a bit strange, but I'm actually fine about it.” It’s a Ryder Cup year, which always perks him up, and he’ll be the two-time defending champion at the Valspar Championship in the Florida Swing. “I feel like the game's in a really good place,” he said. “And normally this time of year I would still be trying to get going and learning where my game is at, but I feel like my game's in a good position, so the lack of off-season, if anything, is probably going to put me in a good position.”



New-look Mickelson aims to end slump: Phil Mickelson won the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2018 and 2019, respectively, but then went cold. Now he’s back with a new look after altering his diet to include fasting, specialty coffee, and a moratorium on junk. “It’s embarrassing the way I looked,” Mickelson said Wednesday. “… I wasn't really accountable for my health.” Now that he is, he said he feels better than he did then and, “there's no reason that would hold me back from being able to play and practice as hard as I can to play well out here.” He’s tried to address his wildness off the tee, which he said led to a water ball on the ninth hole on Sunday last year that cost him the tournament. His clubhead speed, he said, is up. Energy: up. Interest level: up. He loves the challenge of coming back to beat the greatest young players in the world, especially now that he’s feeling renewed. “There's something that resonated with me,” he said, “and that was that everything I put into my body is either helping to fight disease or it's causing disease. And that saying has me look at everything I eat as to is this helping me or hurting me. And for the most part, I'm not a hundred percent, but most of the things that I put in are helping me.”

