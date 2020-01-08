Quick look at the Sony Open in Hawaii

BY THE NUMBERS

4 – The number of players who could overtake the number one position in the FedExCup this week after Justin Thomas took it from Brendon Todd last week. Todd, Sebastian Munoz, Lanto Griffin and Joaquin Niemann could all earn top spot with a big week.

10 – All 10 of the last 10 winners of the Sony Open have ranked inside the top-10 in Strokes Gained: Putting.

11 – Last week’s playoff victim Patrick Reed has played his last 11 final rounds on TOUR par or better.

131 – The number of strokes Justin Thomas is under par in Hawaii since 2015, most under par of any player.

1,272 – Number of FedExCup points earned by Jimmy Walker at the Sony Open, most of any player since 2009.

SCATTERSHOTS

Rally cry for bushfire relief… With incredible devastation happening in Australia thanks to bushfires, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith, Matt Jones and the other Australian players in the field have vowed to donate to relief causes this week. They are calling on other players to join them. The Presidents Cup and PGA TOUR have vowed to match player contributions up to $125,000 .

Island Hopping… Twenty-two of the 34 players that competed at the winners-only Sentry Tournament of Champions are scheduled to play the Sony Open, including winner Justin Thomas, runner-up Patrick Reed and defending champion Matt Kuchar. Thomas was the last player to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions and Sony Open back-to-back, having done so in 2017 on the way to winning the FedExCup. He opened his week at Sony back then with a 59.

Fantasy Island… Looking for a fantasy play this week at the Sony Open? Look no further than Charles Howell III, who has 10 top-18 finishes in 18 career starts without a missed cut. Thirty-two of his last 33 rounds at Waialae Country Club have been in the 60s with a scoring average of 66.94 during that period.

Long term love… The 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii marks the 22nd year of Sony’s sponsorship, tied for the third-longest title sponsor on the PGA TOUR with John Deere (John Deere Classic) behind AT&T (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am) and Honda (The Honda Classic, 1982). Waialae Country Club is the third-longest running host venue (non-major) behind Colonial Country Club (1946) and Pebble Beach Golf Links (1947).