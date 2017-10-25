Quick look at the WGC-HSBC Champions

THE OVERVIEW

Can anyone beat Dustin Johnson or Hideki Matsuyama this week?

Of course they can… but the pair have dominated the World Golf Championship scene of late and given both have tasted victory at Sheshan Golf Club in the past it is reasonable to suggest they can continue their incredible run in China.

The last time a man not named Johnson or Matsuyama won a WGC trophy was the 2016 World Golf Championships – Dell Match Play where Jason Day was victorious.

Since then the others have shared five straight, including Matsuyama’s breakthrough at the World Golf Championships – HSBC Champions last season where he dominated the field on the way to a seven-shot win.

It was a period of sparkling golf to end 2016 for the Japanese star in which his worldwide results read 5-1-2-1-1-1-2 and he entrenched himself as a top-10 player in the world.

He then added further victories in 2017 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and the World Golf Championships – Bridgestone Invitational while also heavily contending at the U.S. Open (T2) and PGA Championship (T5).

But the 25-year-old’s energy waned during the FedExCup Playoffs and while he started as the top seed he ended the season eighth on the points list.

“To stay on top, to continue on top, I'm still learning how to do that, and that's one of my goals, one of the things that I'm working on now is to be able to stay on top of my game,” Matsuyama said from China.

A T5 finish at the recent CIMB Classic in Malaysia was a nice return to form for the five-time TOUR winner who became the first Asian to win a WGC event last year.

“It is different, coming back as defending. I don't want to put a lot of pressure or expectations on myself,” he said.

“Just let the tournament come to me like it did last year. All I can do is just try to play my best and hopefully that will work out well.”

Johnson is making his first appearance of the season and the world No. 1 is hoping to get something going early.

His win here in 2013 has him confident any rust he’s accumulated in his short off-season can be offset.

“I’m always excited to come here. I've had a lot of success in this tournament. It's something I look forward to,” Johnson says.



“The game, it's getting there. I had three weeks off, so a little rusty. But hopefully I knocked all the rust off today. I hit a couple good shots.”

Johnson, as he often does, spent some down time fishing but he also continued to work out away from the golf course.

He believes his routine is a big part of why his only injuries have come in freak events like lifting jet skis or falling down stairs.

“Knock-on-wood… I think obviously training is a big part of it. I don't overdo it, either, as far as practicing or swinging. I'm not like Vijay hitting a thousand balls a day or practicing eight hours a day or anything like that,” he adds.



“I think I'm really good at listening to my body, and when it tells me I need to stop, I stop.”

The body or brain or any part of Johnson isn’t telling him to stop right now… it’s telling him to continue WGC domination.

Of course lining up behind the pair are 76 more players who have designs on nailing down a huge win early in the season.

Other world top-10 players like Jon Rahm, Day and Henrik Stenson are joined by the likes of Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman, Justin Rose, Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar and Brooks Koepka.