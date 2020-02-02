-
The First Look: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 02, 2020
By Adam Stanley, PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Phil Mickelson wins by three shots at AT&T Pebble Beach
Defending champion Phil Mickelson returns to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am where last year he won for a record-tying fifth time on the Monterey Peninsula.
Past winners including Dustin Johnson, Brandt Snedeker, and Jordan Spieth join Mickelson in the field. This year’s pro-am field includes notable names from Hollywood, and the worlds of music and sports like Peyton and Eli Manning, Wayne Gretzky, Tony Romo and Aaron Rodgers.
RELATED: Inside The Field
FIELD NOTES: At 48, Mickelson became the oldest winner in tournament history. He’ll return to defend, making his seventh TOUR start this season. He’s 167th in the FedExCup standings. … Mickelson is one of eight past champions in the field… Jason Day returns to action after finishing T16 at Torrey Pines. Day finished T4 at Pebble Beach a year ago and is looking for his first TOUR win since 2018… Paul Casey is back to defend his title this year. No, not the TOUR title – although he did finish T2 in 2019 – but he and Don Colleran, the president and chief executive officer of FedEx Express, topped the amateur field last year… Sponsor exemptions include Sam Saunders, Justin Suh, Brandon Wu, and Kurt Kitayama, who won twice on the European Tour in a three-month stretch last year. Suh, Wu and Kitayama all have Northern California ties. Suh is from nearby San Jose, Kitayama was born in Chico and Wu is a Stanford alum. Wu made headlines at Pebble Beach in last year’s U.S. Open, where he finished T35 while still an amateur and received his diploma on the 18th green.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points
COURSE: Pebble Beach Golf Links, 6,816 yards, par 72. A longtime part of the PGA TOUR schedule, the first “Clambake” was played there in 1947. Pebble Beach has been the host of six U.S. Open tournaments (including 2019, won by Gary Woodland). Spyglass Hill Golf Course (6,953/72) and Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore course (6,958/71) are also played the first three days. The tournament ends at Pebble Beach on Sunday.
GOLFBREAKS BY PGA TOUR: PEBBLE BEACH GOLF TRIPS
STORYLINES: Spieth is hoping a return to the friendly confines of Pebble Beach will help him find the winner’s circle for the first time since winning The Open Championship in 2017. Pebble Beach is where Spieth earned his first check as a pro and he won here in 2017. He’ll play the pro-am with his longtime partner, country star Jake Owen… With Day’s T4 finish in 2019, the Aussie now has five top-6 finishes at Pebble Beach, but no wins… Johnson – who has five top-three finishes in 12 starts, including wins in 2009 and 2010 – returns to action on the PGA TOUR for the first time since finishing T7 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions… Two golfers who finished in the top-10 at last year’s U.S. Open will be teeing it up next week: Chesson Hadley (T9) and Chez Reavie (T3)… Only 10 times in tournament history has a player won the pro-am title and the tournament title in the same year. The last time was in 2016 when Vaughn Taylor won (by one over Phil Mickelson) and topped the team competition with businessman Gregg Ontiveros.
72-HOLE RECORD: 265, Brandt Snedeker (2015).
18-HOLE RECORD: 60, Sung Kang at Monterey Peninsula (2nd round, 2016). Pebble Beach record: 62, Tom Kite (3rd round, 1983), David Duval (3rd round, 1997). Spyglass Hill record: 62, Phil Mickelson (1st round, 2005), Luke Donald (1st round, 2006).
LAST TIME: It took an extra day, but Mickelson won for the fifth time at Pebble Beach, tied with Mark O’Meara for the most victories in the tournament’s history. Mickelson fired a 7-under 65 that ran into Monday because of darkness. He shot 4-under 32 on his back nine to beat Casey by three strokes. Casey had a three-shot lead going into Sunday but shot 71 in the final round. Scott Stallings was alone in third after a final-round 66. Kevin Streelman (who won the pro-am portion of the event in 2018 with NFL star Larry Fitzgerald) matched Mickelson’s final-round 65 – the best of the day – and finished in a three-way tie for seventh.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups and Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
