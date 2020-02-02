The First Look: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Defending champion Phil Mickelson returns to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am where last year he won for a record-tying fifth time on the Monterey Peninsula.

Past winners including Dustin Johnson, Brandt Snedeker, and Jordan Spieth join Mickelson in the field. This year’s pro-am field includes notable names from Hollywood, and the worlds of music and sports like Peyton and Eli Manning, Wayne Gretzky, Tony Romo and Aaron Rodgers.

FIELD NOTES: At 48, Mickelson became the oldest winner in tournament history. He’ll return to defend, making his seventh TOUR start this season. He’s 167th in the FedExCup standings. … Mickelson is one of eight past champions in the field… Jason Day returns to action after finishing T16 at Torrey Pines. Day finished T4 at Pebble Beach a year ago and is looking for his first TOUR win since 2018… Paul Casey is back to defend his title this year. No, not the TOUR title – although he did finish T2 in 2019 – but he and Don Colleran, the president and chief executive officer of FedEx Express, topped the amateur field last year… Sponsor exemptions include Sam Saunders, Justin Suh, Brandon Wu, and Kurt Kitayama, who won twice on the European Tour in a three-month stretch last year. Suh, Wu and Kitayama all have Northern California ties. Suh is from nearby San Jose, Kitayama was born in Chico and Wu is a Stanford alum. Wu made headlines at Pebble Beach in last year’s U.S. Open, where he finished T35 while still an amateur and received his diploma on the 18th green.

FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points

COURSE: Pebble Beach Golf Links, 6,816 yards, par 72. A longtime part of the PGA TOUR schedule, the first “Clambake” was played there in 1947. Pebble Beach has been the host of six U.S. Open tournaments (including 2019, won by Gary Woodland). Spyglass Hill Golf Course (6,953/72) and Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore course (6,958/71) are also played the first three days. The tournament ends at Pebble Beach on Sunday.