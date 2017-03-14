Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Fantasy
The Comfort Zone: AT&T Byron Nelson
This week's edition of the AT&T Byron Nelson will be the last contested at Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas. It concludes over 30 years of evolution and adjusting that includes a 14-year run co-hosting the first two rounds with Cottonwood Valley, a significant redesign (pre-2008...read more
Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Fantasy
The Comfort Zone: THE PLAYERS Championship
If Pete Dye found this page, he'd likely scoff at the notion that anyone is comfortable on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Indeed, it's not so much a level of comfort that one attains here, it's the acceptance of a compromise that golfers reach with it.read more
Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Fantasy
The Comfort Zone: Wells Fargo Championship
When Club de Golf Chapultepec served as the site of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship for what was its debut as a host course on the PGA TOUR, this column adjusted for other factors to project success. Since Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, North Carolina, splashes for its fora...read more
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Fantasy
The Comfort Zone: Zurich Classic of New Orleans
PGA TOUR Fantasy One & Done presented by SERVPRO is active this week, but fantasy gaming and related pursuits are essentially dark for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by SERVPRO will return for next week's Wells Fargo Championship.read more
Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Fantasy
The Comfort Zone: Valero Texas Open
As if winning the World Series in 2016 wasn't enough of a challenge for the Chicago Cubs, one of manager Joe Maddon's philosophies for the team this season is to be uncomfortable. The idea is to make it top-of-mind to execute the fundamentals under duress.read more
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Fantasy
The Comfort Zone: RBC Heritage
The RBC Heritage is more of a decompression following the Masters than it is the oft-referenced hangover. For the 34 golfers who competed at Augusta National and are slated to peg it again this week, intense scrutiny and anxiety of the major are behind them. For any who opted for the 150-mile dri...read more
Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Fantasy
Comfort Zone: Masters Tournament
There's an argument to be won that course success matters more at Augusta National Golf Club in the Masters than any other stop anywhere in the world all year. Naturally, its value is accentuated by the fact that it's a major, but it's further enhanced because it's the only major that doesn't mig...read more
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Fantasy
Who's comfortable at the Shell Houston Open
The Shell Houston Open presents a fun and never-ending exercise for us as gamers and observers.read more
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Fantasy
Who's feeling comfortable in Puerto Rico
Which players should be feeling comfortable ahead of this week's event at Coco Beach.read more
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Fantasy
The Comfort Zone: Who's comfortable at Bay Hill?
Bay Hill Golf Club and Lodge already evokes a good time, so it's usually a personal problem if anyone doesn't enjoy himself at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. But that this is the first edition since The King's death, there's no doubt a sense of privilege that goes with the opportunity to peg it ...read more