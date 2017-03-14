×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

The Comfort Zone: AT&T Byron Nelson

Fantasy

The Comfort Zone: AT&T Byron Nelson

This week's edition of the AT&T Byron Nelson will be the last contested at Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas. It concludes over 30 years of evolution and adjusting that includes a 14-year run co-hosting the first two rounds with Cottonwood Valley, a significant redesign (pre-2008...

read more

Tuesday, May 09, 2017

The Comfort Zone: THE PLAYERS Championship

Fantasy

The Comfort Zone: THE PLAYERS Championship

If Pete Dye found this page, he'd likely scoff at the notion that anyone is comfortable on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Indeed, it's not so much a level of comfort that one attains here, it's the acceptance of a compromise that golfers reach with it.

read more

Tuesday, May 02, 2017

The Comfort Zone: Wells Fargo Championship

Fantasy

The Comfort Zone: Wells Fargo Championship

When Club de Golf Chapultepec served as the site of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship for what was its debut as a host course on the PGA TOUR, this column adjusted for other factors to project success. Since Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, North Carolina, splashes for its fora...

read more

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

The Comfort Zone: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Fantasy

The Comfort Zone: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

PGA TOUR Fantasy One & Done presented by SERVPRO is active this week, but fantasy gaming and related pursuits are essentially dark for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by SERVPRO will return for next week's Wells Fargo Championship.

read more

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

The Comfort Zone: Valero Texas Open

Fantasy

The Comfort Zone: Valero Texas Open

As if winning the World Series in 2016 wasn't enough of a challenge for the Chicago Cubs, one of manager Joe Maddon's philosophies for the team this season is to be uncomfortable. The idea is to make it top-of-mind to execute the fundamentals under duress.

read more

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

The Comfort Zone: RBC Heritage

Fantasy

The Comfort Zone: RBC Heritage

The RBC Heritage is more of a decompression following the Masters than it is the oft-referenced hangover. For the 34 golfers who competed at Augusta National and are slated to peg it again this week, intense scrutiny and anxiety of the major are behind them. For any who opted for the 150-mile dri...

read more

Tuesday, April 04, 2017

Comfort Zone: Masters Tournament

Fantasy

Comfort Zone: Masters Tournament

There's an argument to be won that course success matters more at Augusta National Golf Club in the Masters than any other stop anywhere in the world all year. Naturally, its value is accentuated by the fact that it's a major, but it's further enhanced because it's the only major that doesn't mig...

read more

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Who's comfortable at the Shell Houston Open

Fantasy

Who's comfortable at the Shell Houston Open

The Shell Houston Open presents a fun and never-ending exercise for us as gamers and observers.

read more

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Who's feeling comfortable in Puerto Rico

Fantasy

Who's feeling comfortable in Puerto Rico

Which players should be feeling comfortable ahead of this week's event at Coco Beach.

read more

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

The Comfort Zone: Who's comfortable at Bay Hill?

Fantasy

The Comfort Zone: Who's comfortable at Bay Hill?

Bay Hill Golf Club and Lodge already evokes a good time, so it's usually a personal problem if anyone doesn't enjoy himself at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. But that this is the first edition since The King's death, there's no doubt a sense of privilege that goes with the opportunity to peg it ...

read more
PGA_TOUR_LUP_PrimaryLogo_Color_CMYK_Positive_376x180_1