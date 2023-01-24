Jon Rahm and the rarity of three straight wins

Contrary to the recent actions of Mr. Jon Rahm, it’s remarkably difficult to win a professional golf tournament.

Rahm is on a rampage, winning four times in his last six worldwide starts. If we go back one additional tournament (a tie for second at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth), Rahm is 134 under par with a 66.9 scoring average in his last seven tournaments around the globe. Since last August, the current world number three has teed it up 10 times in official events globally. He’s finished outside the top 10 just once in that span – a T16 at the TOUR Championship.

Coming off victories in each of his last two starts, Rahm now heads to Torrey Pines, site of both his first TOUR title (2017 Farmers Insurance Open) and first major victory (2021 U.S. Open). Since 2017, Rahm is a combined 36 under par at Torrey Pines South when combining play at both the Farmers Insurance Open and the U.S. Open, 15 shots better than any other player in that span.

To paraphrase the great Larry Bird quote, “Which one of you is coming in second place?”

But hang on. Not so fast.

Winning three straight is a mean feat

First, let’s take a second to acknowledge how difficult it is just to win two consecutive starts on the PGA TOUR, as Rahm has just accomplished. In the last eight seasons, it’s happened 16 times. Nobody did it in the calendar years of either 2011 or 2020. Rahm has been one of the game’s dominant forces since turning professional, and this is the first time he’s won back-to-back starts on the PGA TOUR.

Winning three starts in a row is incredibly rare in the modern game, as it’s only happened twice in the last decade. Going back a bit further, one Torrey Pines stalwart (you can guess who) made it look much easier than it is. Since the beginning of the 1997 season, there have been 62 instances of a player teeing it up on TOUR having won his previous two starts, and while 18 times – around 29 percent – that player went on to win, a staggering 14 times that player was Tiger Woods. In 24 different starts in his TOUR career Woods was coming off victories in back-to-back starts. This includes times when he won three, four, five, six, and even seven times in a row.

Woods’ win percentage when he was coming off wins in back-to-back starts? A hefty 58.3%.

The other 38 times since the start of ’97 are spread across 22 different players. Four different players won for a third time in as many starts, good for a win percentage of just 10.5%, and that’s where their streaks ended.