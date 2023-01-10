Shift to Sony Open in Hawaii changes what’s asked of field

A week after playing amidst significant elevation changes at Kapalua, the PGA TOUR shifts this week to the flatter, oceanside views of Waialae Country Club.

The change in topography is just one of the many stark differences between the two layouts. Greens are, on average, about 700 square feet smaller at Waialae than at the Plantation Course. The course is more than 550 yards shorter on the scorecard, with the par dropped from 73 to 70. What player skill sets find the most value invariably change, too: last week, Jon Rahm became the ninth consecutive winner of the Sentry Tournament of Champions to rank in the top ten that week in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. Only three of the last seven champs at Waialae have held that distinction.

Short Course Kings

Since the beginning of the 2017-18 season, 32.3 percent of courses played on TOUR have been under 7,100 yards on the scorecard. Among them is Waialae, the host of this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii. Since 2017-18, there are nearly 300 players with 20 or more PGA TOUR rounds on those setups. Six players in this week’s field that rank in the top-20 in scoring average on said courses in that span: Webb Simpson (2nd), Hideki Matsuyama (3rd), Keegan Bradley (13th), Harris English (14th), Brendon Todd (15th) and Matt Kuchar (20th).

