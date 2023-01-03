Kicking off a new era at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

-
Kicking off a new era at the Sentry Tournament of ChampionsCourse characteristics and top performers at the Plantation Course
January 03, 2023
By Justin Ray, Twenty First Group , PGATOUR.COM
Flyover: Plantation Course at Kapalua | 2022
For some, the Times Square ball drop or Rose Bowl Parade might be the annual events most emblematic of the arrival of a new year. Golf fans know differently though: for more than two decades now, the calendar truly switches with that first visage of beautiful Maui, and the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
Breaching whales and talk of trade winds will be accompanied with higher stakes in 2023. This will be the first of this year’s 17 designated events that feature increased purses and promised participation from the best players in the sport. This week, 17 of the top-20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are in the field, a distinction that only THE PLAYERS, majors and FedExCup Playoff events enjoyed in 2022.
Unique Traits of Kapalua
The Plantation Course is listed at a stout 7,596 yards on the scorecard, the third-longest track on the PGA TOUR last season. That number can be a deceptive one, though. Three holes – 9, 17 and 18 – make up more than one-quarter of the total yardage on the entire course. That’s the highest share of a course’s total yardage occupied by its three longest holes of any venue on TOUR.
Aside from those three green monsters, the setup in Maui is actually pretty short. The Plantation Course features 11 holes under 425 yards on the scorecard, tied for third-most of anywhere on the PGA TOUR. Only Port Royal Golf Course and Silverado Resort and Spa had more holes under 425 on the card in 2021-22. And while the par is 73, the fifth hole has played nearly a full stroke under par each of the last two years, yielding more eagles (25) in that span than scores over par (nine).
Players who have won the Sentry Tournament of Champions have relied a bit more on their short game than what’s typical on TOUR. Winners in Maui since 2010 have gained 16.7% of their strokes against the field on shots around the green – that’s an uptick from the 12.1% average overall for PGA TOUR winners in that same span. Fourteen of the last 17 winners at this event have ranked in the top-10 for the week in Strokes Gained: Around the Green.
Strokes Gained Share by PGA TOUR Winners - Since 2010 TOUR Average Sentry Tournament of Champions Off-the-Tee 18.4% 18.4% Approach Green 34.1% 32.4% Around the Green 12.1% 16.7% Putting 35.4% 32.5%
This has, of course, been the site of some of the most incredibly low scores in the history of the sport. Since 1950, there have been six instances of a player finishing a 72-hole PGA TOUR event at 30-under-par or better. Five of them have come here – with three of them happening in 2022. Ernie Els assembled a 72-hole score of 31-under-par here in 2003, which stood as the TOUR record until three men bettered it last year.
If the scores are exceedingly low again this week, history says that the race to red numbers on par 5s will determine the outcome. In the three years a player finished 30-under or lower (2003, 2016 and 2022), the tournament winner also led the field that week in par-5 scoring. Six of the last eight winners at Kapalua played the par 5s in 12-under or better for the tournament.
Top Plantation Course Performers
- Perhaps no player has enjoyed his time in Hawaii in recent years more than Justin Thomas. Thomas is one of just three players with three or more PGA TOUR wins in the Aloha State over the last 40 years (Stuart Appleby and Ernie Els are the others). Since making his Sony Open in debut in 2015, Thomas is a combined 177-under-par in PGA TOUR events in Hawaii, 24 strokes better than any other player in that span.
A total of 28 players have had 12 or more rounds at the Plantation Course since 2015. Among that group, Thomas is the only player to average a full stroke or more gained via approach shots per round. Thomas has carded 108 birdies-or-better at this event since 2019, 14 more than anyone else in that span.
- Jon Rahm has done basically everything at this event except win. Last year, he posted a score of 33-under-par, the second-best 72-hole score to par in PGA TOUR history. His 32 birdies tied the TOUR’s all-time mark in any 72-hole event. In 20 career rounds at the Plantation Course, he’s never shot over par, and his career scoring average of 68.5 is second-best all-time among players with 20 or more rounds played. Rahm’s 1.75 Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green per round here ranks best among all qualified players since 2015.
Best Scoring Average at the Plantation Course - All-Time (Min. 20 Rounds) Avg Jordan Spieth 68.30 Jon Rahm 68.50 Jonathan Byrd 68.70 Justin Thomas 68.79 Xander Schauffele 68.80 Ernie Els 69.00 Hideki Matsuyama 69.10
- Sungjae Im has played 22 career PGA TOUR rounds in Hawaii. His scoring average in those rounds – 67.77 – is the best of any player since the Sentry Tournament of Champions moved to Maui in 1999 (minimum 20 rounds played). Isolating his eight rounds at the Plantation Course, Im is 45-under-par, and averages more than a stroke and a half gained tee-to-green every time he tees it up.
- Three players have finished in the top 10 each of the previous three years at the Plantation Course. Two of them have already been mentioned – Thomas and Rahm. The third is Collin Morikawa, who is in the field via his 2022 FedExCup Playoff finish, having not picked up an official PGA TOUR win since his triumph at the 2021 Open Championship. Morikawa fired a final-round 62 here last year, tying his lowest-ever round on the PGA TOUR.
