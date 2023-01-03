Kicking off a new era at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

For some, the Times Square ball drop or Rose Bowl Parade might be the annual events most emblematic of the arrival of a new year. Golf fans know differently though: for more than two decades now, the calendar truly switches with that first visage of beautiful Maui, and the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Breaching whales and talk of trade winds will be accompanied with higher stakes in 2023. This will be the first of this year’s 17 designated events that feature increased purses and promised participation from the best players in the sport. This week, 17 of the top-20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are in the field, a distinction that only THE PLAYERS, majors and FedExCup Playoff events enjoyed in 2022.

Unique Traits of Kapalua

The Plantation Course is listed at a stout 7,596 yards on the scorecard, the third-longest track on the PGA TOUR last season. That number can be a deceptive one, though. Three holes – 9, 17 and 18 – make up more than one-quarter of the total yardage on the entire course. That’s the highest share of a course’s total yardage occupied by its three longest holes of any venue on TOUR.

Aside from those three green monsters, the setup in Maui is actually pretty short. The Plantation Course features 11 holes under 425 yards on the scorecard, tied for third-most of anywhere on the PGA TOUR. Only Port Royal Golf Course and Silverado Resort and Spa had more holes under 425 on the card in 2021-22. And while the par is 73, the fifth hole has played nearly a full stroke under par each of the last two years, yielding more eagles (25) in that span than scores over par (nine).

Players who have won the Sentry Tournament of Champions have relied a bit more on their short game than what’s typical on TOUR. Winners in Maui since 2010 have gained 16.7% of their strokes against the field on shots around the green – that’s an uptick from the 12.1% average overall for PGA TOUR winners in that same span. Fourteen of the last 17 winners at this event have ranked in the top-10 for the week in Strokes Gained: Around the Green.