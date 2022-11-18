Win probabilities: The RSM Classic

2023 The RSM Classic, Round 2



Top 10 win probabilities:



1. Andrew Putnam (T1, -12, 18.8%)

2. Joel Dahmen (T4, -11, 12.2%)

3. Sahith Theegala (T4, -11, 9.6%)

4. Beau Hossler (T4, -11, 6.8%)

5. Harry Higgs (T1, -12, 4.4%)

6. Cole Hammer (T1, -12, 4.0%)

7. Callum Tarren (T7, -10, 3.6%)

8. Alex Smalley (T11, -9, 3.5%)

9. Kevin Streelman (T7, -10, 3.2%)

10. Seamus Power (T15, -8, 3.0%)



Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2 (Seaside Course only):



Putting: Sahith Theegala +4.0

Around the Green: Harris English +3.9

Approach the Green: Brett Drewitt +5.0

Off-the-tee: Taylor Pendrith +2.1

Total: Harry Higgs +5.7

NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf . The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Cadence Bank Houston Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.