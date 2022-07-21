Cut prediction: 3M Open

2022 3M Open, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: +1.84 strokes per round

Morning wave: +1.67

Afternoon wave: +2.01

Current cutline (top 65 and ties):

72 players at +1 or better (T51)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 1 over par: 39.8%

2. Even par: 33.3%

3. 2 over par: 15.2%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Sungjae Im (T1, -6, 25.6%)

2. Tony Finau (T3, -4, 13.4%)

3. Adam Hadwin (T8, -3, 5.6%)

4. Tom Hoge (T3, -4, 5.3%)

5. Scott Piercy (T1, -6, 5.1%)

6. Doug Ghim (T3, -4, 4.7%)

7. Emiliano Grillo (T3, -4, 4.7%)

8. Adam Long (T17, -2, 3.0%)

9. Brice Garnett (T3, -4, 2.6%)

10. C.T. Pan (T17, -2, 2.1%)