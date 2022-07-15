-
Win probabilities: The Open Championship
July 15, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Cameron Smith moves into the lead at The Open
2022 The Open Championship, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Cameron Smith (1, -13, 33.6%)
2. Rory McIlroy (T3, -10, 17.5%)
3. Cameron Young (2, -11, 10.3%)
4. Viktor Hovland (T3, -10, 7.5%)
5. Dustin Johnson (5, -9, 6.9%)
6. Scottie Scheffler (T6, -8, 6.0%)
7. Tyrrell Hatton (T6, -8, 3.4%)
8. Patrick Cantlay (T8, -7, 3.0%)
9. Matthew Fitzpatrick (T12, -6, 1.7%)
10. Adam Scott (T8, -7, 1.3%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Cameron Smith +6.2
Around the Green: Keith Mitchell +3.4
Approach the Green: Patrick Reed +3.3
Off-the-tee: Marc Leishman +2.7
Total: Cameron Smith +7.7
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the John Deere Classic, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.