Win probabilities: The Open Championship

2022 The Open Championship, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Cameron Smith (1, -13, 33.6%)

2. Rory McIlroy (T3, -10, 17.5%)

3. Cameron Young (2, -11, 10.3%)

4. Viktor Hovland (T3, -10, 7.5%)

5. Dustin Johnson (5, -9, 6.9%)

6. Scottie Scheffler (T6, -8, 6.0%)

7. Tyrrell Hatton (T6, -8, 3.4%)

8. Patrick Cantlay (T8, -7, 3.0%)

9. Matthew Fitzpatrick (T12, -6, 1.7%)

10. Adam Scott (T8, -7, 1.3%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: Cameron Smith +6.2

Around the Green: Keith Mitchell +3.4

Approach the Green: Patrick Reed +3.3

Off-the-tee: Marc Leishman +2.7

Total: Cameron Smith +7.7