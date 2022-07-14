Cut prediction: The Open Championship

2022 The Open Championship, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: +0.7 strokes per round

Morning wave: -0.01

Afternoon wave: +1.41

Current cutline (top 70 and ties):

76 players at 0 or better (T55)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. Even par: 38.4%

2. 1 under par: 26.0%

3. 1 over par: 22.2%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Rory McIlroy (2, -6, 20.7%)

2. Cameron Young (1, -8, 12.6%)

3. Scottie Scheffler (T5, -4, 8.9%)

4. Cameron Smith (T3, -5, 7.2%)

5. Dustin Johnson (T5, -4, 5.8%)

6. Xander Schauffele (T13, -3, 3.8%)

7. Patrick Cantlay (T27, -2, 3.1%)

8. Talor Gooch (T5, -4, 2.8%)

9. Viktor Hovland (T5, -4, 2.7%)

10. Joaquin Niemann (T13, -3, 2.6%)