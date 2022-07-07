Cut prediction: Genesis Scottish Open

2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: +1.99 strokes per round

Morning wave: +0.39

Afternoon wave: +3.6

Current cutline (top 65 and ties):

68 players at +1 or better (T51)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 2 over par: 38.4%

2. 3 over par: 35.7%

3. 1 over par: 12.9%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Cameron Tringale (1, -9, 24.0%)

2. Gary Woodland (2, -6, 9.4%)

3. Jon Rahm (T15, -2, 6.8%)

4. Mito Pereira (T4, -4, 5.5%)

5. Sam Burns (T7, -3, 4.3%)

6. Cameron Smith (T15, -2, 3.0%)

7. Tyrrell Hatton (T15, -2, 2.9%)

8. Jordan Smith (T15, -2, 2.9%)

9. Justin Harding (3, -5, 2.9%)

10. Jordan Spieth (T15, -2, 2.5%)