Cut prediction: PGA Championship

2022 PGA Championship, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: +2.82 strokes per round

Morning wave: +2.33

Afternoon wave: +3.31

Current cutline (top 70 and ties):

77 players at +2 or better (T56)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 4 over par: 40.9%

2. 5 over par: 30.6%

3. 3 over par: 18.0%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Rory McIlroy (1, -5, 24.7%)

2. Justin Thomas (T4, -3, 9.0%)

3. Will Zalatoris (T2, -4, 8.1%)

4. Cameron Smith (T7, -2, 6.2%)

5. Xander Schauffele (T7, -2, 4.8%)

6. Tom Hoge (T2, -4, 4.5%)

7. Matthew Fitzpatrick (T7, -2, 4.4%)

8. Joaquin Niemann (T7, -2, 2.7%)

9. Abraham Ancer (T4, -3, 2.6%)

10. Matt Kuchar (T4, -3, 1.8%)