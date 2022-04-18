-
No putter, no problem for Jordan Spieth at RBC Heritage
Is just the fifth player to win while losing at least 2.5 strokes on the greens
April 18, 2022
By ShotLink, PGATOUR.COM
- Jordan Spieth lost more than 2.5 strokes on the green, ranking 60th in Strokes Gained: Putting. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
What’s the club that’s most closely associated with Jordan Spieth’s success? The putter, of course.
But that may be oversimplifying things. Spieth proved in Sunday’s win at the RBC Heritage that he can win with the other 13 clubs in his bag, claiming his 13th PGA TOUR title despite losing more than 2.5 strokes on the greens.
Spieth led the in the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green en route to last week’s win at Harbour Town. His 13 strokes gained from tee-to-green marked the third-best performance of his PGA TOUR career. However, on the greens he lost more than 2.5 strokes, ranking 60th in Strokes Gained: Putting. Spieth’s 2.5 strokes lost on the greens mark the fifth-lowest Strokes Gained: Putting for a player in his win (since Strokes Gained stats began being calculated in 2004).
LOWEST SG: PUTTING BY WINNER SINCE 2004
|Year
|Tournament
|Player
|Rank
|Total
|2008
|WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
|Singh, Vijay
|70th
|-4.52
|2009
|Wells Fargo Championship
|O'Hair, Sean
|67th
|-3.29
|2007
|Reno-Tahoe Open
|Flesch, Steve
|71st
|-3.24
|2007
|WGC-CA Championship
|Woods, Tiger
|58th
|-3.22
|2022
|RBC Heritage
|Spieth, Jordan
|60th
|-2.55
Last week was his 12th-worst putting performance on the PGA TOUR when making the cut in an event with four ShotLink-measured rounds. His average finish was 40th in the 11 events where he putted worse than he did last week at Harbour Town.
Spieth was the first PGA TOUR winner since Emiliano Grillo at the 2015 Fortinet Championship to rank 60th or worse in Strokes Gained: Putting, and just the ninth player to win while ranking that low in that metric since the Strokes Gained statistics began being calculated in 2004.
Since 2004, there have been 4,500 occurrences where players have lost at least 2.5 strokes to the field across four rounds on the greens. Spieth is one of just five players to do this and win. Just 3% of all occurrences resulted in a top 10 while more than half (53%) go onto to finish outside the top 50.
His 18-inch miss on the final hole of the third round marked the fourth-shortest putt missed by a TOUR winner since 2004 (in a ShotLink-measured round). Luke Donald’s 13-inch miss in the third round of the 2006 Honda Classic is the shortest miss by a winner on record. Stephen Ames (2007 Children’s Miracle Network Classic) and Paul Goydos (2007 Sony Open in Hawaii) missed putts of 15 and 16 inches in their wins, respectively.
This was Spieth’s first win when losing strokes on the greens. Only four players have had multiple wins where they lost strokes on the greens: Vijay Singh (5), Jason Dufner (2), Rory McIlroy (2) and Sean O’Hair (2).