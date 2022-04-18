No putter, no problem for Jordan Spieth at RBC Heritage

What’s the club that’s most closely associated with Jordan Spieth’s success? The putter, of course.

But that may be oversimplifying things. Spieth proved in Sunday’s win at the RBC Heritage that he can win with the other 13 clubs in his bag, claiming his 13th PGA TOUR title despite losing more than 2.5 strokes on the greens.

Spieth led the in the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green en route to last week’s win at Harbour Town. His 13 strokes gained from tee-to-green marked the third-best performance of his PGA TOUR career. However, on the greens he lost more than 2.5 strokes, ranking 60th in Strokes Gained: Putting. Spieth’s 2.5 strokes lost on the greens mark the fifth-lowest Strokes Gained: Putting for a player in his win (since Strokes Gained stats began being calculated in 2004).

LOWEST SG: PUTTING BY WINNER SINCE 2004