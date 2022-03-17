Cut prediction: Valspar Championship

2022 Valspar Championship, Round 1

Scoring Conditions:

Overall: -1.09 strokes per round

Morning wave: -1.21

Afternoon wave: -0.97

Current cutline (top 65 and ties)

68 players at -2 or better (T50)

Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:

1. 2 under par: 39.6%

2. 1 under par: 34.3%

3. 3 under par: 14.4%

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Sam Burns (T1, -7, 15.0%)

2. Justin Thomas (T9, -5, 14.7%)

3. Adam Hadwin (T1, -7, 8.0%)

4. David Lipsky (T1, -7, 4.2%)

5. Jhonattan Vegas (T1, -7, 4.2%)

6. Xander Schauffele (T12, -4, 3.9%)

7. Louis Oosthuizen (T12, -4, 3.7%)

8. Dustin Johnson (T12, -4, 3.4%)

9. Collin Morikawa (T33, -3, 3.3%)

10. Scott Stallings (T5, -6, 2.6%)