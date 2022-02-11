-
Win probabilities: WM Phoenix Open
February 11, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
2022 WM Phoenix Open, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Xander Schauffele (T2, -10, 19.1%)
2. Sahith Theegala (1, -12, 16.0%)
3. Patrick Cantlay (4, -9, 14.9%)
4. Brooks Koepka (T2, -10, 12.4%)
5. Talor Gooch (T5, -8, 4.3%)
6. Jon Rahm (T23, -5, 4.3%)
7. Max Homa (T5, -8, 3.9%)
8. Abraham Ancer (T8, -7, 2.3%)
9. Tom Hoge (T8, -7, 2.2%)
10. Justin Thomas (T23, -5, 2.0%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Patrick Cantlay +3.1
Around the Green: Talor Gooch +2.9
Approach the Green: Bubba Watson +3.5
Off-the-tee: J.T. Poston +2.2
Total: Sahith Theegala +6.1
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the WM Phoenix Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.