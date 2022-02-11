Win probabilities: WM Phoenix Open

2022 WM Phoenix Open, Round 2

Top 10 win probabilities:

1. Xander Schauffele (T2, -10, 19.1%)

2. Sahith Theegala (1, -12, 16.0%)

3. Patrick Cantlay (4, -9, 14.9%)

4. Brooks Koepka (T2, -10, 12.4%)

5. Talor Gooch (T5, -8, 4.3%)

6. Jon Rahm (T23, -5, 4.3%)

7. Max Homa (T5, -8, 3.9%)

8. Abraham Ancer (T8, -7, 2.3%)

9. Tom Hoge (T8, -7, 2.2%)

10. Justin Thomas (T23, -5, 2.0%)

Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:

Putting: Patrick Cantlay +3.1

Around the Green: Talor Gooch +2.9

Approach the Green: Bubba Watson +3.5

Off-the-tee: J.T. Poston +2.2

Total: Sahith Theegala +6.1