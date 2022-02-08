Crowd Impact: Does the party influence play at 16

The WM Phoenix Open has etched itself into the calendar in permanent ink, becoming a sports entertainment mecca. The main attraction at TPC Scottsdale is, of course, the stadium hole at 16. An otherwise benign par 3 has been morphed into a relentlessly loud arena, equal parts Phoenix Suns playoff game and rock concert.

The last hole-in-one made at 16 came in the third round in 2015 when future Open Champion Francesco Molinari jarred his tee ball into the cup. It’s hard to forget how the euphoric masses celebrated by making the sky rain domestic light beer. For one week a year, the party becomes the primary attraction.

How does the chaos at 16 impact the world’s best players? Do scoring conditions get more difficult as the crowd loosens up? Twenty First Group analyzed every shot that has been hit at 16 over the last 10 years – more than 12,000 strokes in all. While the trends weren’t overwhelming, there are numerous statistics that point to the crowd having some impact on the play at 16 as the round progresses.

Thursday and Friday

Let’s first look at rounds one and two, before the cut when the entire field is in play. Over the last 10 years at 16, the rate of players hitting the green in regulation trends downward as the round progresses. Before 10a.m., 72 percent of all players find the putting surface off the tee. That number drops to 70.6% from 10a.m. to 1p.m., 68.7% from 1p.m. to 3p.m., then 67.0% from 3p.m. onward.

While the G.I.R. rate dips slightly as the day goes on, other numbers cloud the direct impact the crowd might have. From 10 a.m. to 1p.m., 10.5% of tee shots at 16 end up inside 10 feet. From 1p.m. onward, that number increases, to 12.3%. Meanwhile, scoring averages are almost identical – 2.99 before 1p.m. local time, 3.00 from 1p.m. through the end of the day.

