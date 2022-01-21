-
Round Recaps
Cut prediction: The American Express
January 20, 2022
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Cantlay maintains 36-hole lead by one at The American Express
2022 The American Express, Round 2
Current cutline (top 65 and ties):
69 players at -6 or better (T57)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 8 under par: 34.2%
2. 7 under par: 32.5%
3. 9 under par: 15.3%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Patrick Cantlay (1, -14, 32.8%)
2. Tom Hoge (2, -13, 9.2%)
3. Lanto Griffin (T3, -12, 5.6%)
4. Will Zalatoris (T3, -12, 5.5%)
5. Joseph Bramlett (T3, -12, 5.5%)
6. Greyson Sigg (T3, -12, 4.5%)
7. Seamus Power (T12, -10, 3.8%)
8. Cameron Young (T3, -12, 3.2%)
9. Jon Rahm (T32, -8, 2.6%)
10. Sungjae Im (T32, -8, 2.2%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2 (Stadium Course only):
Putting: Stephen Stallings Jr. +3.7
Around the Green: Camilo Villegas +2.8
Approach the Green: Sungjae Im +2.9
Off-the-tee: Sungjae Im +1.6
Total: Lanto Griffin +4.7
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of The American Express, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.