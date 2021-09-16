-
Extended Highlights
Cut prediction: Fortinet Championship
September 15, 2021
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
- Cameron Tringale is one back after the first round in Napa. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
2022 Fortinet Championship, Round 1
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: -1.06 strokes per round
Morning wave: -1.42
Afternoon wave: -0.71
Current cutline (top 65 and ties)
76 players at -2 or better (T41)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 3 under par: 41.3%
2. 4 under par: 32.0%
3. 2 under par: 16.7%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Cameron Tringale (T2, -6, 8.0%)
2. Chez Reavie (1, -7, 7.8%)
3. Hideki Matsuyama (T24, -3, 5.3%)
4. Maverick McNealy (T10, -4, 4.8%)
5. Will Zalatoris (T10, -4, 4.5%)
6. Jon Rahm (T104, E, 4.4%)
7. Mito Pereira (T4, -5, 4.2%)
8. Adam Hadwin (T2, -6, 4.0%)
9. Max Homa (T4, -5, 3.8%)
10. Harold Varner III (T10, -4, 3.1%)
NOTE: These reports are based off of the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of THE NORTHERN TRUST, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.