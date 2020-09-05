-
-
Win probabilities: TOUR Championship
-
September 05, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
- September 05, 2020
-
Extended Highlights
Xander Schauffele’s Round 2 highlights from TOUR Championship
2020 TOUR Championship, Round 2
Top 10 win probabilities:
- Dustin Johnson (1, -13, 32.7%)
- Xander Schauffele (3, -11, 18.0%)\
- Sungjae Im (2, -12, 14.5%)
- Justin Thomas (4, -10, 10.6%)
- Jon Rahm (T5, -9, 9.0%)
- Collin Morikawa (T5, -9, 4.5%)
- Rory McIlroy (T8, -8, 4.0%)
- Tyrrell Hatton (T5, -9, 2.9%)
- Brendon Todd (T8, -8, 1.2%)
- Patrick Reed (T11, -6, 0.5%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Sebastian Munoz +4.6
Around the Green: Mackenzie Hughes +1.5
Approach the Green: Sungjae Im +4.3
Off-the-tee: Lanto Griffin +1.4
Total: Sungjae Im +5.3
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the TOUR Championship, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.