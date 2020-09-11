-
Cut prediction: Safeway Open
September 10, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Russell Knox leads at Safeway Open
2021 Safeway Open, Round 1
Scoring Conditions:
Overall: -1.39 strokes per round
Morning wave: -1.67
Afternoon wave: -1.05
Current cutline (top 65 and ties)
80 players at -2 or better (T59)
Top 3 projected cutline probabilities:
1. 3 under par: 27.4%
2. 4 under par: 26.7%
3. 2 under par: 16.1%
Top 10 win probabilities:
1. Russell Knox (1, -9, 10.9%)
2. Sam Burns (T2, -8, 10.8%)
3. Brendan Steele (T5, -7, 7.5%)
4. Harold Varner III (T11, -5, 5.4%)
5. Pat Perez (T5, -7, 5.2%)
6. Bo Hoag (T2, -8, 4.9%)
7. Cameron Percy (T2, -8, 4.2%)
8. Chez Reavie (T11, -5, 4.0%)
9. Tom Hoge (T7, -6, 3.1%)
10. Shane Lowry (T21, -4, 2.5%)
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the Safeway Open, or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.
