Win probabilities: 3M Open
July 24, 2020
By Matthew & Will Courchene, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10 win probabilities:
- Tony Finau (T3, -11, 22.9%)
- Michael Thompson (T1, -12, 15.9%)
- Richy Werenski (T1, -12, 14.5%)
- Talor Gooch (T3, -11, 11.6%)
- Matthew Wolff (T6, -9, 6.2%)
- Xinjun Zhang (5, -10, 5.4%)
- Cameron Davis (T6, -9, 3.4%)
- Harris English (T12, -7, 2.9%)
- Patrick Rodgers (T8, -8, 2.8%)
- Ryan Moore (T12, -7, 2.2%)
Top Strokes-Gained Performers from Round 2:
Putting: Arjun Atwal +3.6
Around the Green: Brian Harman +2.2
Approach the Green: Wes Roach +5.6
Off-the-tee: Charles Howell III +2.5
Total: Scott Stallings +6.7
NOTE: These reports are based off the live predictive model run by @DataGolf. The model provides live “Make Cut”, “Top 20”, “Top 5”, and “Win” probabilities every 5 minutes from the opening tee shot to the final putt of every PGA TOUR event. Briefly, the model takes account of the current form of each golfer as well as the difficulty of their remaining holes, and probabilities are calculated from 20K simulations. To follow live finish probabilities throughout the remainder of the 3M Open or to see how each golfer’s probabilities have evolved from the start of the event to the current time, click here for the model’s home page.
