-
Round Recaps
Numbers to Know: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
-
March 09, 2020
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
-
Round Recaps
Tyrrell Hatton earns first career win at Arnold Palmer
Tyrrell Hatton endured one of the toughest tests on TOUR to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. It’s the first win on American soil for the 28-year-old Englishman. Let’s take a closer look at his win and the week that was at Bay Hill.
1. FOUR!: Hatton’s winning score was 4-under 284. It matches the highest winning score on TOUR in the past 10 years.
Hatton also is the first player since Geoff Ogilvy in the 2006 U.S. Open to win with two over-par rounds on the weekend.
2. HALF AND HALF: The field hit 50.5% of the greens in regulation at Bay Hill. That’s the lowest percentage of greens hit in an event on the PGA TOUR since the 2008 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.
Hatton hit just 42 greens, but that still ranked ninth in the field (he was second in Strokes Gained: Approach, as well). It was the fifth-fewest greens hit by a winner since 2010.
|FEWEST GREENS HIT BY WINNER (SINCE 2010)
|Player
|Event
|Greens hit
|Bill Haas
|2012 The Genesis Invitational
|36
|Wesley Bryan
|2017 RBC Heritage
|40
|James Hahn
|2015 The Genesis Invitational
|40
|Jason Day
|2018 Wells Fargo Championship
|41
|Tyrrell Hatton
|2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational
|42
|Six others
|42
3. CLOSER: Tyrrell Hatton played Nos. 17 and 18 in 3-under-par for the week, gaining nearly six strokes on the field on those two holes alone. It was the best score on those two holes by a Bay Hill winner not named Tiger Woods.
|BEST SCORE ON NOS. 17 & 18 BY WINNER
|Year
|Player
|Score to par
|2003
|Tiger Woods
|-4
|2020
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-3
|2001
|Tiger Woods
|-3
4. FIVE FOR FIGHTING: It was a difficult weekend for Rory McIlroy, who shot a final-round 76. He started the day in second place, but fell into a tie for fifth. It was McIlroy’s sixth consecutive top-5 finish. He’s finished in the top-5 in more than half hist starts since last season, the best rate on TOUR by a wide margin.
|HIGHEST % OF TOP-5s SINCE START OF LAST SEASON (MINIMUM 20 STARTS)
|Name
|Events
|Top-5s
|Percentage
|Rory McIlroy
|25
|14
|56.0%
|Brooks Koepka
|26
|9
|34.6%
|Justin Thomas
|28
|9
|32.1%
|Webb Simpson
|26
|8
|30.8%
|Marc Leishman
|30
|9
|30.0%