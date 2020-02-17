×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS
Stats Report
BACK
  • Extended Highlights

    Numbers to Know: The Genesis Invitational

  • Extended Highlights

    Adam Scott’s Round 4 highlights from Genesis

Welcome to the Stats Insider, where we’ll take a closer look at Adam Scott’s long-awaited (official) win at historic Riviera Country Club. Scott also won here in 2005, but the victory was unofficial because the event was shortened to 36 holes.

Riviera rewards ball-striking, and that’s exactly what happened this week. Scott is one of the best iron players in the game and that was on display at the Genesis Invitational.

RELATED: Aussie Presidents Cup pact propels Scott | The clubs Scott used to win at Riviera

1. ON THE DANCE FLOOR: Scott finished third in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green, behind only Sung Kang and Collin Morikawa. Scott led the field in greens in regulation, hitting two more than anyone else in the field.

MOST GREENS HIT AT GENESIS
Player Greens hit Finish
Adam Scott 52 1st
Xander Schauffele 50 T23
James Hahn 49 T13
Max Homa 49 T5

Riviera’s firm greens annually rank among the toughest to hit on TOUR. The field hit just 56% of the greens last week. That was the lowest greens-hit percentage this season and 12% below the TOUR’s season-long greens-in-regulation percentage.

2. STRONG APPROACH: We shouldn’t be surprised. Adam Scott has been the best iron player on TOUR over the last five seasons. He has the highest Strokes Gained: Approach per round among the 135 players who’ve played at least 200 ShotLink-measured rounds since the start of the 2016 season.

HIGHEST SG: APPROACH SINCE 2016 (min. 200 rounds)
Name SG: Approach
Adam Scott +0.89
Justin Thomas +0.76
Hideki Matsuyama +0.75
Paul Casey +0.73
Webb Simpson +0.61

3. GOLDEN OLDIE: Riviera also rewards experience, and Scott is the latest example. He turns 40 on July 16. Since 2010, only The Open Championship has had a higher average age of winners.

AVERAGE AGE OF WINNERS (since 2010)
Event Average Age
The Open Championship 34.8
Genesis Invitational 34.6
Charles Schwab Challenge 34.3
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 34.2
Travelers Championship 34

4. IN THE WOODS: Tournament host Tiger Woods got off to a promising start, shooting 4-under-par on his opening nine holes. He was 15 over on the next 63 holes, though, and finished last in the field at 11-over 295. This marked the fourth-highest 72-hole score of Woods’ career.

TIGER'S HIGHEST 72-HOLE SCORES
Year Event Score
2015 the Memorial Tournament 302
2010 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational 298
2013 the Memorial Tournament 296
2020 The Genesis Invitational 295
1995 The Open Championship 295

5. PUTTING STRUGGLES: Woods finished second-to-last in Strokes Gained: Putting, losing more than 8 strokes on the greens. It was the worst Strokes Gained: Putting performance of his career. Four of Woods’ five worst Strokes Gained: Putting performances have come since 2018.

TIGER'S WORST SG: PUTTING PERFORMANCES
Year Event Name SG: Putting
2020 The Genesis Invitational -8.019
2018 the Memorial Tournament -7.694
2010 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational -6.667
2018 Wells Fargo Championship -5.822
2018 THE NORTHERN TRUST -4.924

Woods four-putted the 13th hole in the third round. He also four-putted in his previous start, at the Farmers Insurance Open. Of Woods’ 14 recorded four-putts in his PGA TOUR career, four have come since the 2018 U.S. Open, a span of 82 rounds. It took him more than 1,100 rounds to record his first 10 four-putts on the PGA TOUR.

This is just the second season in which Woods has had multiple recorded four-putts. He had four four-putts in 1998.

Woods also four-putted Riviera’s 13th hole in 2000, making it the only hole on which he’s recorded multiple four-putts in his career. He went on to win three majors that year.

PREVIOUS

Numbers to Know: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PREVIOUS