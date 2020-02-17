-
Numbers to Know: The Genesis Invitational
-
-
February 17, 2020
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
-
Adam Scott’s Round 4 highlights from Genesis
Welcome to the Stats Insider, where we’ll take a closer look at Adam Scott’s long-awaited (official) win at historic Riviera Country Club. Scott also won here in 2005, but the victory was unofficial because the event was shortened to 36 holes.
Riviera rewards ball-striking, and that’s exactly what happened this week. Scott is one of the best iron players in the game and that was on display at the Genesis Invitational.
RELATED: Aussie Presidents Cup pact propels Scott | The clubs Scott used to win at Riviera
1. ON THE DANCE FLOOR: Scott finished third in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green, behind only Sung Kang and Collin Morikawa. Scott led the field in greens in regulation, hitting two more than anyone else in the field.
|MOST GREENS HIT AT GENESIS
|Player
|Greens hit
|Finish
|Adam Scott
|52
|1st
|Xander Schauffele
|50
|T23
|James Hahn
|49
|T13
|Max Homa
|49
|T5
Riviera’s firm greens annually rank among the toughest to hit on TOUR. The field hit just 56% of the greens last week. That was the lowest greens-hit percentage this season and 12% below the TOUR’s season-long greens-in-regulation percentage.
2. STRONG APPROACH: We shouldn’t be surprised. Adam Scott has been the best iron player on TOUR over the last five seasons. He has the highest Strokes Gained: Approach per round among the 135 players who’ve played at least 200 ShotLink-measured rounds since the start of the 2016 season.
|HIGHEST SG: APPROACH SINCE 2016 (min. 200 rounds)
|Name
|SG: Approach
|Adam Scott
|+0.89
|Justin Thomas
|+0.76
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+0.75
|Paul Casey
|+0.73
|Webb Simpson
|+0.61
3. GOLDEN OLDIE: Riviera also rewards experience, and Scott is the latest example. He turns 40 on July 16. Since 2010, only The Open Championship has had a higher average age of winners.
|AVERAGE AGE OF WINNERS (since 2010)
|Event
|Average Age
|The Open Championship
|34.8
|Genesis Invitational
|34.6
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|34.3
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|34.2
|Travelers Championship
|34
4. IN THE WOODS: Tournament host Tiger Woods got off to a promising start, shooting 4-under-par on his opening nine holes. He was 15 over on the next 63 holes, though, and finished last in the field at 11-over 295. This marked the fourth-highest 72-hole score of Woods’ career.
|TIGER'S HIGHEST 72-HOLE SCORES
|Year
|Event
|Score
|2015
|the Memorial Tournament
|302
|2010
|WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
|298
|2013
|the Memorial Tournament
|296
|2020
|The Genesis Invitational
|295
|1995
|The Open Championship
|295
5. PUTTING STRUGGLES: Woods finished second-to-last in Strokes Gained: Putting, losing more than 8 strokes on the greens. It was the worst Strokes Gained: Putting performance of his career. Four of Woods’ five worst Strokes Gained: Putting performances have come since 2018.
|TIGER'S WORST SG: PUTTING PERFORMANCES
|Year
|Event Name
|SG: Putting
|2020
|The Genesis Invitational
|-8.019
|2018
|the Memorial Tournament
|-7.694
|2010
|WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
|-6.667
|2018
|Wells Fargo Championship
|-5.822
|2018
|THE NORTHERN TRUST
|-4.924
Woods four-putted the 13th hole in the third round. He also four-putted in his previous start, at the Farmers Insurance Open. Of Woods’ 14 recorded four-putts in his PGA TOUR career, four have come since the 2018 U.S. Open, a span of 82 rounds. It took him more than 1,100 rounds to record his first 10 four-putts on the PGA TOUR.
This is just the second season in which Woods has had multiple recorded four-putts. He had four four-putts in 1998.
Woods also four-putted Riviera’s 13th hole in 2000, making it the only hole on which he’s recorded multiple four-putts in his career. He went on to win three majors that year.