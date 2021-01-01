Last to Make Back-to-Back Eagles

|
Tyrrell Hatton
|2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree
|3
|Congaree Golf Club
|15
|16
|
Carlos Ortiz
|2021 Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|Waialae Country Club
|9
|10
|
Brendon Todd
|2020 The American Express
|3
|La Quinta Country Club
|5
|6
|
Benjamin Hebert
|2020 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions
|1
|Sheshan International GC
|2
|3
|
Charles Howell III
|2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
|3
|TPC Summerlin
|15
|16
|
Scott Stallings
|2020 Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|Country Club of Jackson
|14
|15
|
Sepp Straka
|2019 THE NORTHERN TRUST
|1
|Liberty National GC
|5
|6
|
Patton Kizzire
|2019 Wyndham Championship
|2
|Sedgefield CC
|5
|6
|
Case Cochran
|2019 Barbasol Championship
|2
|Keene Trace Golf Club
|7
|8
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|2019 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
|2
|Club de Golf Chapultepec
|1
|2
|
Patton Kizzire
|2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic
|1
|El Camaleon GC
|5
|6
|
J.B. Holmes
|2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic
|2
|TPC Southwind
|2
|3
|
Cody Gribble
|2018 AT&T Byron Nelson
|3
|Trinity Forest Golf Club
|14
|15
|
Johnson Wagner
|2018 Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|Quail Hollow Club
|14
|15
|
John Peterson
|2018 Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|Quail Hollow Club
|7
|8
|
Webb Simpson
|2018 Masters Tournament
|4
|Augusta National GC
|7
|8
|
Graham DeLaet
|2017 PGA Championship
|3
|Quail Hollow-PGA Championship
|14
|15
|
Marc Leishman
|2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba
|2
|El Camaleon GC
|7
|8
|
Aaron Wise
|2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba
|1
|El Camaleon GC
|4
|5
|
Charl Schwartzel
|2016 TOUR Championship
|3
|East Lake GC
|6
|7
|
Nick Taylor
|2016 CareerBuilder Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation
|2
|PGA WEST TPC Stadium Course
|5
|6
|
Jason Dufner
|2015 the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
|2
|Muirfield Village GC
|15
|16