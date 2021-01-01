×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » All-Time Records » Last to Make Back-to-Back Eagles

Last to Make Back-to-Back Eagles

Print
Player Tournament Round Course Hole Hole
Tyrrell Hatton 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree 3 Congaree Golf Club 15 16
Carlos Ortiz 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii 4 Waialae Country Club 9 10
Brendon Todd 2020 The American Express 3 La Quinta Country Club 5 6
Benjamin Hebert 2020 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions 1 Sheshan International GC 2 3
Charles Howell III 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 3 TPC Summerlin 15 16
Scott Stallings 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship 1 Country Club of Jackson 14 15
Sepp Straka 2019 THE NORTHERN TRUST 1 Liberty National GC 5 6
Patton Kizzire 2019 Wyndham Championship 2 Sedgefield CC 5 6
Case Cochran 2019 Barbasol Championship 2 Keene Trace Golf Club 7 8
Tommy Fleetwood 2019 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship 2 Club de Golf Chapultepec 1 2
Patton Kizzire 2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic 1 El Camaleon GC 5 6
J.B. Holmes 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic 2 TPC Southwind 2 3
Cody Gribble 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson 3 Trinity Forest Golf Club 14 15
Johnson Wagner 2018 Wells Fargo Championship 1 Quail Hollow Club 14 15
John Peterson 2018 Wells Fargo Championship 1 Quail Hollow Club 7 8
Webb Simpson 2018 Masters Tournament 4 Augusta National GC 7 8
Graham DeLaet 2017 PGA Championship 3 Quail Hollow-PGA Championship 14 15
Marc Leishman 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba 2 El Camaleon GC 7 8
Aaron Wise 2017 OHL Classic at Mayakoba 1 El Camaleon GC 4 5
Charl Schwartzel 2016 TOUR Championship 3 East Lake GC 6 7
Nick Taylor 2016 CareerBuilder Challenge in partnership with the Clinton Foundation 2 PGA WEST TPC Stadium Course 5 6
Jason Dufner 2015 the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2 Muirfield Village GC 15 16