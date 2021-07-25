×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approach 175-200 yards (RTP Score)

Approach 175-200 yards (RTP Score)

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average +.033

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
1 1 Xander Schauffele 67 -.128
2 2 Jon Rahm 74 -.120
3 3 Webb Simpson 61 -.118
4 4 Collin Morikawa 69 -.099
5 13 Louis Oosthuizen 69 -.097
6 6 Joaquin Niemann 89 -.093
7 T7 Bryson DeChambeau 67 -.092
8 9 Jason Kokrak 79 -.088
T9 T7 Stewart Cink 74 -.087
T9 10 Adam Scott 62 -.087
11 T11 Charley Hoffman 95 -.081
12 T17 Cameron Champ 67 -.076
13 14 Patrick Cantlay 69 -.072
14 T17 Doug Ghim 84 -.069
15 5 Josh Teater 50 -.066
16 16 Marc Leishman 71 -.064
17 19 Will Zalatoris 82 -.058
T18 T11 Bill Haas 44 -.057
T18 T20 Brendan Steele 78 -.057
T18 T20 Carlos Ortiz 83 -.057
21 15 Joel Dahmen 78 -.055
22 22 Daniel Berger 71 -.053
23 T23 Harris English 79 -.052
24 26 Lanto Griffin 89 -.051
25 T23 Patrick Reed 73 -.048
26 25 Ryan Moore 44 -.047
T27 27 Cameron Smith 73 -.045
T27 32 Wyndham Clark 78 -.045
29 T33 Luke List 85 -.043
30 T28 Tyler McCumber 62 -.041
31 T33 Rory McIlroy 61 -.039
T32 T35 Tyrrell Hatton 57 -.038
T32 T35 Jordan Spieth 76 -.038
T34 T37 Viktor Hovland 74 -.037
T34 T37 Anirban Lahiri 60 -.037
36 T39 Aaron Wise 68 -.036
37 31 Sepp Straka 94 -.034
38 41 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 -.033
T39 42 Sungjae Im 107 -.032
T39 T28 Joseph Bramlett 78 -.032
T41 30 Cameron Percy 77 -.030
T41 43 Sam Burns 72 -.030
T41 T54 Ben Taylor 48 -.030
44 50 James Hahn 64 -.028
T45 T51 Gary Woodland 64 -.026
T45 44 Cameron Tringale 86 -.026
T45 T46 Kevin Na 70 -.026
T45 45 Cam Davis 82 -.026
T45 T46 Harold Varner III 80 -.026
T50 T48 Sebastián Muñoz 93 -.025
T50 T48 Francesco Molinari 42 -.025
52 T107 Maverick McNealy 72 -.023
53 T57 Bubba Watson 71 -.022
T54 T51 Tommy Fleetwood 57 -.020
T54 T39 Emiliano Grillo 90 -.020
56 53 Billy Horschel 81 -.019
57 T54 Hideki Matsuyama 78 -.017
T58 T57 Branden Grace 73 -.016
T58 T75 Chesson Hadley 68 -.016
60 T54 Adam Hadwin 82 -.015
61 59 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 -.014
62 T60 Justin Rose 50 -.013
63 62 Seamus Power 50 -.012
64 T75 Andrew Putnam 85 -.011
65 63 Adam Schenk 100 -.010
66 T65 J.B. Holmes 50 -.009
67 74 Brian Stuard 100 -.008
68 T75 Roger Sloan 78 -.007
T69 T67 Brian Harman 91 -.006
T69 T67 Zach Johnson 78 -.006
T71 T70 Brendon Todd 87 -.005
T71 T70 Talor Gooch 87 -.005
T71 T70 Corey Conners 91 -.005
T74 T75 Brooks Koepka 52 E
T74 T75 Danny Willett 51 E
T74 T67 Kyle Stanley 90 E
T74 T75 Danny Lee 61 E
T74 T75 Kevin Kisner 69 E
T74 T113 Chris Baker 54 E
T74 T60 Keegan Bradley 82 E
T74 T85 Kevin Tway 60 E
T74 101 Nick Watney 56 E
T74 T75 Chez Reavie 80 E
T84 83 Vaughn Taylor 80 +.005
T84 T70 Patton Kizzire 92 +.005
T84 90 Michael Thompson 74 +.005
T87 T85 Sergio Garcia 65 +.008
T87 T65 Charles Howell III 70 +.008
89 64 Martin Trainer 59 +.009
T90 T87 Abraham Ancer 85 +.010
T90 T87 Kevin Streelman 90 +.010
92 T94 Michael Gellerman 47 +.013
93 93 Hudson Swafford 70 +.014
94 T94 Bo Hoag 87 +.015
95 T94 Justin Thomas 71 +.016
96 97 Lucas Glover 86 +.017
T97 T102 Matt Jones 90 +.021
T97 84 Pat Perez 96 +.021
T99 T98 Camilo Villegas 73 +.024
T99 T98 Harry Higgs 70 +.024
T101 T117 Andrew Landry 64 +.025
T101 T91 Chris Kirk 78 +.025
T101 T132 Nate Lashley 72 +.025
T101 T107 Si Woo Kim 83 +.025
T105 105 Sam Ryder 84 +.026
T105 151 Luke Donald 54 +.026
T105 T117 Ryan Armour 76 +.026
T108 T147 Jason Dufner 84 +.027
T108 T113 Mark Anderson 54 +.027
T108 T98 Hank Lebioda 70 +.027
T111 T102 Troy Merritt 98 +.029
T111 T113 Nick Taylor 88 +.029
113 T107 Erik van Rooyen 65 +.030
114 T122 Tony Finau 81 +.031
T115 T117 Jason Day 66 +.033
T115 T117 Alex Noren 78 +.033
T115 T87 Tom Hoge 88 +.033
T115 T102 Beau Hossler 86 +.033
T119 116 Tom Lewis 82 +.034
T119 124 Mark Hubbard 94 +.034
T119 T132 Charl Schwartzel 82 +.034
122 T122 Shane Lowry 67 +.035
123 111 Rickie Fowler 76 +.036
124 T125 Rory Sabbatini 71 +.037
T125 T127 Ryan Palmer 71 +.038
T125 T127 Henrik Norlander 86 +.038
T125 T164 Chase Seiffert 78 +.038
T125 T127 Max Homa 81 +.038
129 T127 Patrick Rodgers 100 +.040
T130 112 Adam Long 83 +.041
T130 131 Russell Henley 75 +.041
T132 T125 Dylan Frittelli 72 +.043
T132 T132 Mackenzie Hughes 82 +.043
T134 T107 Richy Werenski 84 +.044
T134 106 Robert Streb 70 +.044
T134 T135 Ian Poulter 68 +.044
T137 139 Matt Wallace 59 +.047
T137 T135 Denny McCarthy 86 +.047
T137 152 J.J. Spaun 72 +.047
T140 T140 Kramer Hickok 65 +.048
T140 T91 Fabián Gómez 54 +.048
T140 T135 Satoshi Kodaira 74 +.048
T140 T140 C.T. Pan 76 +.048
144 T144 Vincent Whaley 82 +.049
T145 157 J.T. Poston 83 +.051
T145 T149 Grayson Murray 53 +.051
T145 T144 K.J. Choi 52 +.051
T148 T159 Brandt Snedeker 82 +.052
T148 162 Dustin Johnson 61 +.052
T148 T147 Jim Herman 60 +.052
T148 T135 Matthew NeSmith 86 +.052
T152 177 Keith Mitchell 76 +.053
T152 T149 Padraig Harrington 44 +.053
T154 T153 Bronson Burgoon 70 +.056
T154 T153 John Huh 56 +.056
156 121 Scott Stallings 76 +.057
157 T140 Will Gordon 88 +.058
158 143 Austin Cook 72 +.060
159 T153 Russell Knox 88 +.062
160 161 Phil Mickelson 64 +.063
161 158 Scott Harrington 79 +.065
162 T159 Sean O'Hair 49 +.067
163 T164 Martin Laird 74 +.069
T164 163 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 +.071
T164 T168 Robby Shelton 80 +.071
166 T171 Bo Van Pelt 72 +.072
167 T164 Byeong Hun An 82 +.073
168 T168 Doc Redman 76 +.074
169 T173 Kris Ventura 72 +.075
170 170 Paul Casey 63 +.076
171 182 Matthew Wolff 52 +.080
172 T153 Jonathan Byrd 44 +.081
T173 T144 Ben Martin 48 +.082
T173 176 Scottie Scheffler 93 +.082
175 T191 Peter Malnati 78 +.086
176 181 Brandon Hagy 74 +.088
T177 180 Jamie Lovemark 42 +.090
T177 178 Brice Garnett 90 +.090
T177 T173 Rob Oppenheim 74 +.090
180 179 Michael Gligic 80 +.092
T181 T184 K.H. Lee 94 +.094
T181 T173 Jhonattan Vegas 80 +.094
183 183 Kelly Kraft 44 +.095
184 T184 Matt Kuchar 67 +.099
185 186 Xinjun Zhang 68 +.100
186 190 Tyler Duncan 90 +.102
T187 T187 Tim Wilkinson 46 +.104
T187 T187 Scott Piercy 73 +.104
189 196 Jimmy Walker 74 +.105
190 T194 Sung Kang 84 +.106
191 189 Lee Westwood 53 +.108
192 T191 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 +.111
193 T194 David Hearn 68 +.113
194 167 Rafael Campos 58 +.118
195 202 Ryan Brehm 56 +.123
196 T171 Rhein Gibson 56 +.131
197 193 Scott Brown 80 +.137
198 197 Brian Gay 64 +.139
199 203 Michael Kim 69 +.145
200 199 D.J. Trahan 66 +.150
201 204 Kevin Stadler 43 +.167
T202 201 Henrik Stenson 47 +.169
T202 198 Nelson Ledesma 46 +.169
204 205 Aaron Baddeley 54 +.172
205 T207 Hunter Mahan 59 +.232
206 T207 Sebastian Cappelen 54 +.234

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 175 yards and less than 200 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the fairway (or the tee box on a par 3). The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (479)