Statistics » Approach the Green » Approach 150-175 yards (RTP Score)

Approach 150-175 yards (RTP Score)

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average -.034

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
1 1 Jordan Spieth 76 -.169
2 2 Justin Thomas 71 -.155
3 3 Brendan Steele 78 -.146
T4 T4 Jason Kokrak 79 -.143
T4 T4 Justin Rose 50 -.143
6 7 Patton Kizzire 92 -.128
T7 6 Andrew Putnam 85 -.127
T7 8 Tim Wilkinson 46 -.127
9 9 Kevin Na 70 -.125
10 11 Kevin Streelman 90 -.122
11 10 Emiliano Grillo 90 -.120
12 12 Daniel Berger 71 -.118
13 T37 Brice Garnett 90 -.114
14 T19 Sam Ryder 84 -.113
15 15 Joaquin Niemann 89 -.112
T16 T17 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 -.108
T16 T17 Corey Conners 91 -.108
T16 T21 Harry Higgs 70 -.108
19 T19 Adam Scott 62 -.106
20 T21 Collin Morikawa 69 -.105
21 23 Rory McIlroy 61 -.104
22 24 Bryson DeChambeau 67 -.103
T23 25 Doc Redman 76 -.102
T23 T34 Luke Donald 54 -.102
T25 16 Camilo Villegas 73 -.101
T25 26 Russell Henley 75 -.101
27 T27 Chris Kirk 78 -.099
28 T27 Tyrrell Hatton 57 -.097
29 T29 Carlos Ortiz 83 -.096
30 T37 Michael Thompson 74 -.095
T31 T31 Ian Poulter 68 -.094
T31 T34 Adam Schenk 100 -.094
T33 T41 Pat Perez 96 -.093
T33 T34 Chris Baker 54 -.093
T35 T37 Xander Schauffele 67 -.091
T35 T29 J.T. Poston 83 -.091
T35 T37 Sam Burns 72 -.091
38 13 Aaron Baddeley 54 -.089
T39 T31 Scott Piercy 73 -.088
T39 T41 Kevin Kisner 69 -.088
T39 T41 Jon Rahm 74 -.088
T39 T41 Sungjae Im 107 -.088
T43 48 Patrick Reed 73 -.087
T43 T46 Sung Kang 84 -.087
T45 T62 Jhonattan Vegas 80 -.086
T45 55 Matt Kuchar 67 -.086
T45 T46 Si Woo Kim 83 -.086
48 T31 Stewart Cink 74 -.085
49 T49 Talor Gooch 87 -.083
50 51 K.J. Choi 52 -.082
51 52 Harris English 79 -.081
52 T59 Cameron Tringale 86 -.080
T53 T49 Joel Dahmen 78 -.079
T53 T64 Chez Reavie 80 -.079
T53 T41 Louis Oosthuizen 69 -.079
T53 53 Alex Noren 78 -.079
57 T80 Denny McCarthy 86 -.078
58 56 Patrick Cantlay 69 -.076
59 T59 Scott Stallings 76 -.075
60 T57 Hideki Matsuyama 78 -.074
T61 T57 Matthew NeSmith 86 -.073
T61 T64 Doug Ghim 84 -.073
63 74 Fabián Gómez 54 -.071
64 61 Billy Horschel 81 -.070
T65 88 David Hearn 68 -.068
T65 T64 Sebastián Muñoz 93 -.068
T65 T71 Lanto Griffin 89 -.068
T68 70 Webb Simpson 61 -.066
T68 69 Satoshi Kodaira 74 -.066
70 T80 Byeong Hun An 82 -.065
T71 T71 C.T. Pan 76 -.064
T71 T80 Robby Shelton 80 -.064
73 T76 Brendon Todd 87 -.063
T74 T71 Rob Oppenheim 74 -.062
T74 75 Harold Varner III 80 -.062
76 T64 Russell Knox 88 -.061
T77 T80 Jim Herman 60 -.060
T77 T80 Cameron Smith 73 -.060
T77 T80 Scottie Scheffler 93 -.060
T77 T96 Cam Davis 82 -.060
81 86 Charley Hoffman 95 -.059
82 87 Martin Laird 74 -.058
83 T76 Rickie Fowler 76 -.057
84 T96 Tyler McCumber 62 -.056
T85 T62 Rafael Campos 58 -.055
T85 91 Jamie Lovemark 42 -.055
T87 T98 Brian Stuard 100 -.054
T87 T102 Jimmy Walker 74 -.054
T87 T92 Zach Johnson 78 -.054
T87 T76 Austin Cook 72 -.054
91 T64 Matthew Wolff 52 -.053
92 T102 Charl Schwartzel 82 -.052
T93 T76 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 -.051
T93 T98 Ryan Armour 76 -.051
T93 95 Max Homa 81 -.051
96 T98 Matt Wallace 59 -.049
T97 T102 Nick Taylor 88 -.048
T97 T102 Paul Casey 63 -.048
T97 T102 J.B. Holmes 50 -.048
100 T98 Troy Merritt 98 -.046
T101 94 James Hahn 64 -.045
T101 T113 Wyndham Clark 78 -.045
103 108 Henrik Norlander 86 -.044
104 T92 Tom Hoge 88 -.043
T105 123 Sepp Straka 94 -.041
T105 T117 Tony Finau 81 -.041
T105 138 Brandt Snedeker 82 -.041
108 109 Mark Anderson 54 -.040
T109 T111 Sebastian Cappelen 54 -.038
T109 T89 Ryan Moore 44 -.038
T109 T113 Brooks Koepka 52 -.038
T109 T113 Abraham Ancer 85 -.038
T113 T89 Maverick McNealy 72 -.037
T113 T117 Will Zalatoris 82 -.037
T113 107 Dylan Frittelli 72 -.037
T116 T119 Francesco Molinari 42 -.036
T116 T119 Brian Harman 91 -.036
T116 T113 Richy Werenski 84 -.036
T116 54 Nelson Ledesma 46 -.036
120 124 Mark Hubbard 94 -.034
T121 128 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 -.033
T121 T121 Andrew Landry 64 -.033
T121 T131 Ben Martin 48 -.033
124 T111 Adam Hadwin 82 -.032
125 T121 Charles Howell III 70 -.031
T126 125 Ryan Palmer 71 -.030
T126 110 Erik van Rooyen 65 -.030
128 129 Hudson Swafford 70 -.027
129 130 Branden Grace 73 -.026
130 T135 Tyler Duncan 90 -.025
131 T126 Kyle Stanley 90 -.024
132 T131 Matt Jones 90 -.023
133 133 Marc Leishman 71 -.022
134 134 John Huh 56 -.021
T135 T135 Seamus Power 50 -.020
T135 T135 Aaron Wise 68 -.020
T137 144 Keegan Bradley 82 -.018
T137 139 Shane Lowry 67 -.018
T137 T126 Dustin Johnson 61 -.018
T140 140 Lucas Glover 86 -.016
T140 T149 Ben Taylor 48 -.016
T140 T149 Adam Long 83 -.016
143 T149 Bubba Watson 71 -.015
T144 142 Henrik Stenson 47 -.012
T144 T149 Scott Brown 80 -.012
146 143 Rhein Gibson 56 -.010
T147 141 Bronson Burgoon 70 -.007
T147 T146 J.J. Spaun 72 -.007
T149 T158 Beau Hossler 86 -.006
T149 T149 Patrick Rodgers 100 -.006
T149 148 Nate Lashley 72 -.006
T152 T149 Roger Sloan 78 E
T152 145 Joseph Bramlett 78 E
T152 T149 Lee Westwood 53 E
T152 T149 Jason Day 66 E
T152 T173 Luke List 85 E
T152 T190 Josh Teater 50 E
T152 T168 Vincent Whaley 82 E
159 162 Jason Dufner 84 +.006
160 T146 Chase Seiffert 78 +.007
T161 160 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 +.008
T161 175 Chesson Hadley 68 +.008
163 T171 K.H. Lee 94 +.009
164 T171 Will Gordon 88 +.012
T165 192 Michael Gellerman 47 +.013
T165 T163 Padraig Harrington 44 +.013
T167 T180 Bo Hoag 87 +.015
T167 T165 Viktor Hovland 74 +.015
169 167 Danny Willett 51 +.016
170 T168 Danny Lee 61 +.017
T171 170 Mackenzie Hughes 82 +.018
T171 188 Keith Mitchell 76 +.018
T173 161 Michael Kim 69 +.019
T173 176 Scott Harrington 79 +.019
175 T173 Robert Streb 70 +.020
176 T182 D.J. Trahan 66 +.021
177 193 Michael Gligic 80 +.022
T178 T163 Grayson Murray 53 +.025
T178 T184 Tom Lewis 82 +.025
T180 T158 Hank Lebioda 70 +.026
T180 177 Kevin Tway 60 +.026
T182 178 Rory Sabbatini 71 +.029
T182 T190 Martin Trainer 59 +.029
184 179 Tommy Fleetwood 57 +.030
T185 T180 Phil Mickelson 64 +.031
T185 T149 Bill Haas 44 +.031
T185 T182 Kris Ventura 72 +.031
188 186 Anirban Lahiri 60 +.035
189 189 Xinjun Zhang 68 +.040
190 T198 Cameron Champ 67 +.042
T191 196 Gary Woodland 64 +.045
T191 187 Sean O'Hair 49 +.045
193 194 Vaughn Taylor 80 +.046
194 197 Jonathan Byrd 44 +.049
195 195 Kelly Kraft 44 +.055
196 T184 Ryan Brehm 56 +.057
197 200 Cameron Percy 77 +.058
198 T198 Kramer Hickok 65 +.065
199 T201 Peter Malnati 78 +.071
200 203 Sergio Garcia 65 +.074
201 T201 Hunter Mahan 59 +.080
202 205 Brian Gay 64 +.085
203 206 Kevin Stadler 43 +.096
204 207 Bo Van Pelt 72 +.098
205 204 Brandon Hagy 74 +.109
206 208 Nick Watney 56 +.174

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 150 yards and less than 175 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the fairway (or the tee box on a par 3). The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (478)