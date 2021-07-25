×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approach 125-150 yards (RTP Score)

Approach 125-150 yards (RTP Score)

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average -.098

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
1 1 Matt Wallace 59 -.318
2 2 Collin Morikawa 69 -.263
3 3 Chris Kirk 78 -.239
4 4 Viktor Hovland 74 -.238
5 5 Brooks Koepka 52 -.230
6 T6 Tony Finau 81 -.225
7 T6 Tom Hoge 88 -.219
8 8 Russell Henley 75 -.217
9 T10 Rickie Fowler 76 -.209
10 9 C.T. Pan 76 -.206
T11 15 Ryan Armour 76 -.203
T11 T10 Nick Taylor 88 -.203
13 13 Scottie Scheffler 93 -.199
14 12 Louis Oosthuizen 69 -.198
15 14 Hideki Matsuyama 78 -.197
T16 T16 Webb Simpson 61 -.187
T16 T16 Cameron Smith 73 -.187
18 19 Rory Sabbatini 71 -.186
19 T24 Mark Hubbard 94 -.185
T20 T20 Corey Conners 91 -.181
T20 T20 Carlos Ortiz 83 -.181
22 22 Charley Hoffman 95 -.178
23 T24 Harry Higgs 70 -.176
24 T26 Brendon Todd 87 -.175
25 23 Patrick Reed 73 -.173
T26 T26 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 -.172
T26 T26 Sam Burns 72 -.172
T28 T30 Abraham Ancer 85 -.171
T28 T16 James Hahn 64 -.171
30 32 Kevin Kisner 69 -.170
31 T30 Patton Kizzire 92 -.168
T32 T35 Rafael Campos 58 -.167
T32 33 Seamus Power 50 -.167
34 34 Martin Laird 74 -.164
35 T35 Anirban Lahiri 60 -.163
36 37 Xinjun Zhang 68 -.162
37 38 Mackenzie Hughes 82 -.161
38 39 Harris English 79 -.159
39 40 Henrik Stenson 47 -.157
T40 T57 Ben Martin 48 -.155
T40 62 Hank Lebioda 70 -.155
T42 T42 Branden Grace 73 -.154
T42 T42 Kevin Na 70 -.154
44 T53 Brandt Snedeker 82 -.153
45 T77 Adam Hadwin 82 -.152
46 90 Michael Gellerman 47 -.151
47 T44 Scott Brown 80 -.150
T48 T46 Dustin Johnson 61 -.149
T48 T60 Rhein Gibson 56 -.149
T48 49 Vaughn Taylor 80 -.149
51 T26 Nelson Ledesma 46 -.148
52 48 Jordan Spieth 76 -.147
53 T46 Will Gordon 88 -.146
T54 T50 Joaquin Niemann 89 -.145
T54 T50 Tyrrell Hatton 57 -.145
T54 41 Chesson Hadley 68 -.145
T54 T66 Roger Sloan 78 -.145
T54 T44 Brice Garnett 90 -.145
T54 74 Jimmy Walker 74 -.145
T60 T53 Lucas Glover 86 -.144
T60 T53 Chez Reavie 80 -.144
T60 65 David Hearn 68 -.144
T60 73 Brian Stuard 100 -.144
T60 T53 Jon Rahm 74 -.144
T65 T50 Peter Malnati 78 -.143
T65 T57 Justin Thomas 71 -.143
67 T63 Tommy Fleetwood 57 -.139
68 T66 Matt Jones 90 -.137
T69 91 Troy Merritt 98 -.136
T69 68 Kramer Hickok 65 -.136
T71 T69 Bryson DeChambeau 67 -.135
T71 T60 Kyle Stanley 90 -.135
T73 T75 Satoshi Kodaira 74 -.133
T73 T71 Padraig Harrington 44 -.133
75 T81 Cameron Tringale 86 -.132
T76 T81 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 -.131
T76 T69 Nate Lashley 72 -.131
78 T71 Lanto Griffin 89 -.130
79 T75 Sebastián Muñoz 93 -.129
80 T77 Jason Kokrak 79 -.128
T81 T84 Bronson Burgoon 70 -.127
T81 T94 Rob Oppenheim 74 -.127
T81 T79 Paul Casey 63 -.127
84 T79 Cameron Percy 77 -.125
85 T98 Ryan Moore 44 -.124
T86 T108 Pat Perez 96 -.123
T86 T88 Emiliano Grillo 90 -.123
T86 100 Russell Knox 88 -.123
T86 107 Doug Ghim 84 -.123
T90 105 Erik van Rooyen 65 -.122
T90 T84 Dylan Frittelli 72 -.122
T92 T112 Cam Davis 82 -.121
T92 87 Patrick Rodgers 100 -.121
94 T88 Kevin Streelman 90 -.120
T95 T92 Francesco Molinari 42 -.117
T95 T92 Jim Herman 60 -.117
T97 T94 Adam Scott 62 -.116
T97 T94 Ryan Palmer 71 -.116
99 T98 Daniel Berger 71 -.115
100 T101 Brian Harman 91 -.113
T101 T103 Marc Leishman 71 -.112
T101 T103 Zach Johnson 78 -.112
103 T126 Matt Kuchar 67 -.111
104 T101 Mark Anderson 54 -.107
105 T112 J.J. Spaun 72 -.106
T106 T117 J.T. Poston 83 -.105
T106 83 Grayson Murray 53 -.105
T108 T110 Shane Lowry 67 -.104
T108 T110 Si Woo Kim 83 -.104
110 106 Camilo Villegas 73 -.103
111 86 Michael Gligic 80 -.102
112 114 Doc Redman 76 -.101
T113 T57 Chris Baker 54 -.100
T113 T108 John Huh 56 -.100
115 T115 K.H. Lee 94 -.099
T116 120 Gary Woodland 64 -.098
T116 125 Matthew NeSmith 86 -.098
T118 T117 Harold Varner III 80 -.096
T118 T63 Aaron Baddeley 54 -.096
T120 T115 Keegan Bradley 82 -.095
T120 119 Max Homa 81 -.095
T122 T121 Sungjae Im 107 -.093
T122 T121 Billy Horschel 81 -.093
T122 140 Hunter Mahan 59 -.093
125 123 Charles Howell III 70 -.092
126 146 Matthew Wolff 52 -.089
127 124 Bo Hoag 87 -.086
128 T126 Sepp Straka 94 -.084
T129 T131 Xander Schauffele 67 -.083
T129 T131 Richy Werenski 84 -.083
131 T138 Maverick McNealy 72 -.081
T132 129 Ben Taylor 48 -.080
T132 135 Phil Mickelson 64 -.080
134 136 Henrik Norlander 86 -.079
T135 134 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 -.078
T135 130 Adam Long 83 -.078
137 147 Jonathan Byrd 44 -.077
138 T138 Alex Noren 78 -.076
139 T126 Denny McCarthy 86 -.074
T140 T155 Vincent Whaley 82 -.073
T140 T141 Jason Day 66 -.073
T140 T141 Ian Poulter 68 -.073
143 133 Byeong Hun An 82 -.072
T144 T159 Charl Schwartzel 82 -.071
T144 T143 Patrick Cantlay 69 -.071
T146 T143 Austin Cook 72 -.068
T146 165 Jhonattan Vegas 80 -.068
T146 T94 Fabián Gómez 54 -.068
T146 150 Andrew Landry 64 -.068
150 137 Robby Shelton 80 -.067
151 148 Stewart Cink 74 -.065
T152 T157 Joel Dahmen 78 -.064
T152 T159 Tom Lewis 82 -.064
T152 T159 Sam Ryder 84 -.064
155 T153 Jason Dufner 84 -.060
T156 T151 Brandon Hagy 74 -.058
T156 T153 Wyndham Clark 78 -.058
T158 T155 Talor Gooch 87 -.057
T158 T151 Sean O'Hair 49 -.057
160 T157 Tyler Duncan 90 -.054
161 163 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 -.052
162 164 K.J. Choi 52 -.049
163 173 Tyler McCumber 62 -.044
T164 T170 Keith Mitchell 76 -.043
T164 T167 Kelly Kraft 44 -.043
T164 T167 Will Zalatoris 82 -.043
167 166 Michael Kim 69 -.041
168 T186 Luke Donald 54 -.039
T169 169 Sergio Garcia 65 -.037
T169 T159 Nick Watney 56 -.037
T171 175 Robert Streb 70 -.036
T171 174 Chase Seiffert 78 -.036
173 T179 Kevin Tway 60 -.033
T174 T188 Bubba Watson 71 -.030
T174 178 Scott Piercy 73 -.030
176 T170 Andrew Putnam 85 -.028
T177 176 Luke List 85 -.025
T177 177 J.B. Holmes 50 -.025
179 T179 Aaron Wise 68 -.023
180 T186 Scott Stallings 76 -.021
181 182 Rory McIlroy 61 -.019
T182 T183 Justin Rose 50 -.017
T182 T183 Jamie Lovemark 42 -.017
T182 T183 Hudson Swafford 70 -.017
185 172 Josh Teater 50 -.016
186 T190 Scott Harrington 79 -.015
187 T188 Kris Ventura 72 -.009
T188 145 Kevin Stadler 43 E
T188 195 D.J. Trahan 66 E
T188 T190 Tim Wilkinson 46 E
T188 T190 Bill Haas 44 E
T188 T190 Brendan Steele 78 E
T188 T190 Danny Lee 61 E
194 T200 Brian Gay 64 +.009
195 197 Bo Van Pelt 72 +.010
196 198 Michael Thompson 74 +.015
197 204 Cameron Champ 67 +.017
198 202 Adam Schenk 100 +.018
T199 203 Beau Hossler 86 +.027
T199 T200 Lee Westwood 53 +.027
201 196 Ryan Brehm 56 +.036
202 207 Sung Kang 84 +.046
203 199 Martin Trainer 59 +.060
204 206 Sebastian Cappelen 54 +.061
205 205 Joseph Bramlett 78 +.064
206 208 Danny Willett 51 +.106

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 125 yards and less than 150 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the fairway (or the tee box on a par 3). The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (473)