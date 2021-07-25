×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approach < 125 yards (RTP Score)

Approach < 125 yards (RTP Score)

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average -.132

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
1 1 Hank Lebioda 70 -.308
2 T6 Aaron Baddeley 54 -.300
3 T8 Sergio Garcia 65 -.281
4 3 Roger Sloan 78 -.280
5 2 Satoshi Kodaira 74 -.277
6 T4 Patrick Cantlay 69 -.276
7 T6 Matt Kuchar 67 -.270
8 13 Tom Lewis 82 -.266
9 17 Brandt Snedeker 82 -.265
10 T4 Charles Howell III 70 -.260
T11 T11 Webb Simpson 61 -.258
T11 T8 Dustin Johnson 61 -.258
13 10 Cameron Tringale 86 -.257
T14 T14 Seamus Power 50 -.250
T14 T11 Vincent Whaley 82 -.250
16 19 Sepp Straka 94 -.248
T17 T14 Nelson Ledesma 46 -.246
T17 16 Cameron Smith 73 -.246
19 T31 David Hearn 68 -.244
20 18 Max Homa 81 -.243
T21 21 Keith Mitchell 76 -.236
T21 22 Lee Westwood 53 -.236
T23 23 Ryan Palmer 71 -.235
T23 27 Luke Donald 54 -.235
25 26 Billy Horschel 81 -.231
T26 T46 Patrick Reed 73 -.225
T26 T24 Austin Cook 72 -.225
28 28 Jason Kokrak 79 -.220
29 29 Henrik Norlander 86 -.219
30 T39 Tony Finau 81 -.218
31 T31 Josh Teater 50 -.216
32 30 Rory McIlroy 61 -.214
T33 T35 Abraham Ancer 85 -.210
T33 T35 Joaquin Niemann 89 -.210
35 20 Mark Anderson 54 -.209
36 37 Vaughn Taylor 80 -.207
37 38 Brooks Koepka 52 -.204
T38 T39 Daniel Berger 71 -.203
T38 T33 Brian Gay 64 -.203
T38 T33 Bo Van Pelt 72 -.203
41 100 Jonathan Byrd 44 -.200
T42 42 Kevin Streelman 90 -.199
T42 T61 Bo Hoag 87 -.199
T42 T74 Erik van Rooyen 65 -.199
T45 51 Beau Hossler 86 -.198
T45 T61 James Hahn 64 -.198
T45 43 Brian Harman 91 -.198
48 58 Joseph Bramlett 78 -.197
T49 T49 Bill Haas 44 -.195
T49 T46 Rory Sabbatini 71 -.195
51 T49 Tyrrell Hatton 57 -.194
T52 53 Nate Lashley 72 -.191
T52 T44 Adam Schenk 100 -.191
54 54 Aaron Wise 68 -.190
T55 T46 Brendon Todd 87 -.189
T55 55 K.J. Choi 52 -.189
T57 T59 Mark Hubbard 94 -.188
T57 T56 Kelly Kraft 44 -.188
59 T85 Patton Kizzire 92 -.186
60 67 Brice Garnett 90 -.185
61 T69 Robert Streb 70 -.183
T62 T74 Peter Malnati 78 -.182
T62 52 Brian Stuard 100 -.182
T64 T64 Jim Herman 60 -.179
T64 41 Chase Seiffert 78 -.179
T64 T64 Collin Morikawa 69 -.179
67 68 Jason Day 66 -.176
68 71 Paul Casey 63 -.174
T69 T72 Zach Johnson 78 -.173
T69 T72 Charley Hoffman 95 -.173
71 T44 Kevin Tway 60 -.172
T72 T74 Ben Taylor 48 -.171
T72 T69 Doug Ghim 84 -.171
T72 T24 Michael Gellerman 47 -.171
T75 T78 Sam Burns 72 -.169
T75 T78 Jon Rahm 74 -.169
T75 T78 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 -.169
T75 63 Harry Higgs 70 -.169
T75 77 Chez Reavie 80 -.169
80 82 Kevin Kisner 69 -.168
T81 T59 Ryan Moore 44 -.167
T81 T83 Marc Leishman 71 -.167
T81 T83 Jason Dufner 84 -.167
T84 T93 Cam Davis 82 -.165
T84 90 Maverick McNealy 72 -.165
86 T85 Justin Thomas 71 -.164
87 T87 Jordan Spieth 76 -.163
88 89 Talor Gooch 87 -.162
T89 T91 Brandon Hagy 74 -.159
T89 T56 Andrew Putnam 85 -.159
T89 T91 Anirban Lahiri 60 -.159
T92 T78 Ryan Armour 76 -.157
T92 110 D.J. Trahan 66 -.157
94 T93 Nick Taylor 88 -.156
95 95 Viktor Hovland 74 -.155
T96 T96 Kevin Na 70 -.154
T96 T96 Shane Lowry 67 -.154
T98 T87 Troy Merritt 98 -.153
T98 98 Hideki Matsuyama 78 -.153
100 T111 Dylan Frittelli 72 -.152
T101 T103 Camilo Villegas 73 -.149
T101 T103 Tyler Duncan 90 -.149
T103 101 Sungjae Im 107 -.148
T103 T136 Scott Stallings 76 -.148
105 99 Chris Kirk 78 -.147
T106 T103 Brendan Steele 78 -.146
T106 T116 Byeong Hun An 82 -.146
T106 T64 Sebastian Cappelen 54 -.146
T106 T103 Scottie Scheffler 93 -.146
110 T107 Tim Wilkinson 46 -.145
111 T116 Denny McCarthy 86 -.144
112 T111 Danny Willett 51 -.143
T113 102 Richy Werenski 84 -.142
T113 113 Corey Conners 91 -.142
T115 T107 Andrew Landry 64 -.140
T115 114 J.B. Holmes 50 -.140
117 T116 Bubba Watson 71 -.138
T118 T116 Michael Gligic 80 -.136
T118 120 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 -.136
120 121 Xander Schauffele 67 -.133
T121 T122 Doc Redman 76 -.132
T121 T122 Russell Henley 75 -.132
T123 124 Scott Piercy 73 -.131
T123 115 Tom Hoge 88 -.131
T125 T132 Luke List 85 -.126
T125 T130 Pat Perez 96 -.126
T125 T132 Cameron Percy 77 -.126
128 T127 Lanto Griffin 89 -.125
129 T107 Emiliano Grillo 90 -.124
T130 T127 Hunter Mahan 59 -.123
T130 T132 Harold Varner III 80 -.123
T132 T139 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 -.122
T132 125 Keegan Bradley 82 -.122
134 138 Phil Mickelson 64 -.121
T135 T132 Scott Harrington 79 -.120
T135 T146 J.J. Spaun 72 -.120
137 T127 Jimmy Walker 74 -.119
138 T139 Branden Grace 73 -.118
139 T130 Russell Knox 88 -.116
140 T136 John Huh 56 -.115
T141 T141 Tommy Fleetwood 57 -.114
T141 T152 Rickie Fowler 76 -.114
T141 T141 Matt Jones 90 -.114
144 T143 Carlos Ortiz 83 -.113
145 145 Adam Scott 62 -.112
T146 T169 Louis Oosthuizen 69 -.111
T146 T152 J.T. Poston 83 -.111
148 126 Stewart Cink 74 -.110
149 T150 Joel Dahmen 78 -.108
T150 T156 Chris Baker 54 -.107
T150 148 Matt Wallace 59 -.107
T150 T152 Wyndham Clark 78 -.107
153 149 Sebastián Muñoz 93 -.106
T154 T150 Bryson DeChambeau 67 -.105
T154 158 Fabián Gómez 54 -.105
T156 155 Ian Poulter 68 -.103
T156 T146 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 -.103
158 T143 Bronson Burgoon 70 -.102
159 T156 Michael Thompson 74 -.101
160 T163 Rob Oppenheim 74 -.100
161 T159 Si Woo Kim 83 -.097
162 165 Robby Shelton 80 -.095
163 161 Kyle Stanley 90 -.092
164 162 Francesco Molinari 42 -.091
165 T159 Matthew NeSmith 86 -.089
166 T163 Jhonattan Vegas 80 -.087
167 166 Chesson Hadley 68 -.085
T168 181 K.H. Lee 94 -.078
T168 168 Alex Noren 78 -.078
170 T169 Lucas Glover 86 -.077
171 T177 Adam Long 83 -.076
172 171 Martin Laird 74 -.075
173 172 Harris English 79 -.074
174 T190 Kevin Stadler 43 -.072
175 T173 Kramer Hickok 65 -.071
176 175 Mackenzie Hughes 82 -.068
177 182 Will Gordon 88 -.067
178 176 Hudson Swafford 70 -.066
179 T177 Danny Lee 61 -.063
180 T194 Sean O'Hair 49 -.062
T181 193 Charl Schwartzel 82 -.060
T181 186 Ben Martin 48 -.060
T183 T190 Adam Hadwin 82 -.058
T183 196 Cameron Champ 67 -.058
T185 180 Martin Trainer 59 -.057
T185 T188 Scott Brown 80 -.057
T187 T173 Rafael Campos 58 -.056
T187 187 Tyler McCumber 62 -.056
189 167 Matthew Wolff 52 -.055
190 192 Ryan Brehm 56 -.054
191 T183 Kris Ventura 72 -.051
192 T183 Michael Kim 69 -.047
193 T188 Will Zalatoris 82 -.046
194 197 Gary Woodland 64 -.045
195 200 Rhein Gibson 56 -.033
196 T194 C.T. Pan 76 -.029
197 199 Justin Rose 50 -.013
198 198 Patrick Rodgers 100 -.011
199 205 Sam Ryder 84 E
200 204 Nick Watney 56 +.009
201 201 Xinjun Zhang 68 +.010
202 202 Jamie Lovemark 42 +.012
203 203 Henrik Stenson 47 +.026
204 206 Padraig Harrington 44 +.057
205 207 Sung Kang 84 +.068
206 208 Grayson Murray 53 +.091

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 50 yards and less than 125 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the fairway (or the tee box on a par 3). The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (472)