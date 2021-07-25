×
Approaches Right Rough (RTP Score)

Approaches Right Rough (RTP Score)

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average +.101

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
1 1 Ben Martin 48 -.191
2 3 Sam Burns 72 -.076
T3 2 Jonathan Byrd 44 -.071
T3 4 Rory McIlroy 61 -.071
5 6 Seamus Power 50 -.062
6 T48 Michael Gellerman 47 -.044
7 5 Chesson Hadley 68 -.043
8 T9 Viktor Hovland 74 -.040
T9 8 Mark Anderson 54 -.038
T9 T9 Scott Stallings 76 -.038
11 11 Bo Hoag 87 -.037
12 T12 Ryan Palmer 71 -.028
T13 7 Louis Oosthuizen 69 -.027
T13 T21 Patton Kizzire 92 -.027
15 14 Aaron Baddeley 54 -.025
T16 16 Bryson DeChambeau 67 -.017
T16 15 Beau Hossler 86 -.017
18 17 Bill Haas 44 -.015
19 T12 Robert Streb 70 -.013
T20 19 Danny Lee 61 -.011
T20 T31 Matthew Wolff 52 -.011
T22 T31 Jhonattan Vegas 80 -.010
T22 20 J.B. Holmes 50 -.010
24 T21 Brandon Hagy 74 -.007
T25 T23 Xander Schauffele 67 E
T25 T23 Chase Seiffert 78 E
T25 T23 Josh Teater 50 E
T25 18 D.J. Trahan 66 E
T29 T28 Brandt Snedeker 82 +.008
T29 27 Scott Piercy 73 +.008
T29 T36 Scott Brown 80 +.008
32 T28 Kevin Tway 60 +.009
33 30 Daniel Berger 71 +.010
T34 T31 J.J. Spaun 72 +.011
T34 T42 Chris Kirk 78 +.011
T36 T34 Corey Conners 91 +.012
T36 T34 Jon Rahm 74 +.012
38 T42 Charl Schwartzel 82 +.014
39 44 Joseph Bramlett 78 +.015
40 T36 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 +.016
41 T82 Roger Sloan 78 +.018
T42 39 Xinjun Zhang 68 +.019
T42 T50 Brian Stuard 100 +.019
44 T23 Nelson Ledesma 46 +.020
45 38 Wyndham Clark 78 +.023
46 T45 Dustin Johnson 61 +.024
47 T45 Charley Hoffman 95 +.025
48 T48 Brooks Koepka 52 +.026
49 T40 Tony Finau 81 +.028
T50 T40 Keegan Bradley 82 +.029
T50 T52 Harry Higgs 70 +.029
T50 T50 Sean O'Hair 49 +.029
T50 T52 Luke List 85 +.029
T54 T60 Ryan Brehm 56 +.031
T54 T54 Sungjae Im 107 +.031
T54 T54 Hank Lebioda 70 +.031
T57 T57 Harris English 79 +.033
T57 T57 Brendan Steele 78 +.033
59 59 Harold Varner III 80 +.034
60 T45 Doug Ghim 84 +.037
61 T60 Danny Willett 51 +.038
62 62 Patrick Cantlay 69 +.039
T63 T65 Cameron Tringale 86 +.040
T63 63 Stewart Cink 74 +.040
T63 T54 Sergio Garcia 65 +.040
66 64 Sebastián Muñoz 93 +.041
67 T65 Collin Morikawa 69 +.042
68 68 Hideki Matsuyama 78 +.044
T69 T110 Chris Baker 54 +.045
T69 T87 Rhein Gibson 56 +.045
T69 69 Anirban Lahiri 60 +.045
T72 86 Rickie Fowler 76 +.047
T72 71 Jason Day 66 +.047
T74 T72 Emiliano Grillo 90 +.049
T74 T72 Aaron Wise 68 +.049
T76 67 Denny McCarthy 86 +.051
T76 T76 Adam Schenk 100 +.051
T76 T80 K.H. Lee 94 +.051
79 T76 Fabián Gómez 54 +.052
80 T76 Si Woo Kim 83 +.053
81 70 Cam Davis 82 +.055
82 T90 Keith Mitchell 76 +.056
T83 75 Sam Ryder 84 +.057
T83 T82 Justin Thomas 71 +.057
85 T80 Andrew Putnam 85 +.061
86 89 Cameron Smith 73 +.063
T87 79 J.T. Poston 83 +.064
T87 T84 Bo Van Pelt 72 +.064
89 T90 Kevin Stadler 43 +.065
90 T100 Bronson Burgoon 70 +.066
91 T97 Maverick McNealy 72 +.067
T92 T92 C.T. Pan 76 +.068
T92 T92 Branden Grace 73 +.068
T92 T87 Kyle Stanley 90 +.068
T95 T95 Jordan Spieth 76 +.069
T95 T134 Bubba Watson 71 +.069
T95 T95 Kevin Na 70 +.069
T95 T108 Brian Gay 64 +.069
T99 T97 Tim Wilkinson 46 +.070
T99 T97 Jamie Lovemark 42 +.070
T101 T102 Matt Jones 90 +.073
T101 T102 Marc Leishman 71 +.073
103 104 Paul Casey 63 +.075
T104 133 Hunter Mahan 59 +.076
T104 105 Abraham Ancer 85 +.076
T106 T106 Max Homa 81 +.078
T106 T106 Phil Mickelson 64 +.078
108 T100 Michael Gligic 80 +.079
109 T108 Tommy Fleetwood 57 +.081
110 T110 Carlos Ortiz 83 +.082
T111 74 James Hahn 64 +.084
T111 T92 Vincent Whaley 82 +.084
113 T112 Kevin Streelman 90 +.085
T114 T115 Zach Johnson 78 +.088
T114 T115 Kramer Hickok 65 +.088
T114 T115 Joaquin Niemann 89 +.088
117 119 Cameron Percy 77 +.090
118 T120 Rory Sabbatini 71 +.092
T119 124 Pat Perez 96 +.093
T119 122 Brian Harman 91 +.093
T119 114 Erik van Rooyen 65 +.093
122 129 Jimmy Walker 74 +.097
T123 T125 Lucas Glover 86 +.099
T123 128 Ryan Armour 76 +.099
T123 T84 Byeong Hun An 82 +.099
T123 118 Patrick Rodgers 100 +.099
T123 T125 Mackenzie Hughes 82 +.099
T128 127 Shane Lowry 67 +.100
T128 T112 Joel Dahmen 78 +.100
T128 T120 Michael Thompson 74 +.100
131 123 Brice Garnett 90 +.101
132 139 Tom Lewis 82 +.103
133 156 Nick Watney 56 +.104
134 132 Henrik Norlander 86 +.106
T135 T145 Camilo Villegas 73 +.107
T135 142 Matthew NeSmith 86 +.107
137 131 Lanto Griffin 89 +.109
138 130 Rob Oppenheim 74 +.111
T139 T134 Sung Kang 84 +.112
T139 136 Russell Henley 75 +.112
T141 T137 Webb Simpson 61 +.113
T141 T137 Jason Kokrak 79 +.113
143 141 Peter Malnati 78 +.114
144 140 Lee Westwood 53 +.116
145 T161 Chez Reavie 80 +.119
146 147 Will Gordon 88 +.120
T147 150 Kris Ventura 72 +.123
T147 T143 Scottie Scheffler 93 +.123
T147 T145 Matt Kuchar 67 +.123
T147 T143 Vaughn Taylor 80 +.123
T147 T157 Gary Woodland 64 +.123
T152 T148 Talor Gooch 87 +.128
T152 T148 Will Zalatoris 82 +.128
154 T169 Ben Taylor 48 +.129
155 151 Francesco Molinari 42 +.130
T156 T157 Michael Kim 69 +.136
T156 155 Tyrrell Hatton 57 +.136
T156 T153 Tom Hoge 88 +.136
159 T153 Sebastian Cappelen 54 +.138
160 168 Satoshi Kodaira 74 +.139
161 160 Ian Poulter 68 +.141
162 179 Martin Trainer 59 +.144
T163 T157 Mark Hubbard 94 +.145
T163 T161 Nick Taylor 88 +.145
T163 T161 Brendon Todd 87 +.145
T166 166 Jason Dufner 84 +.147
T166 152 Tyler McCumber 62 +.147
168 165 Scott Harrington 79 +.150
169 181 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 +.151
T170 T169 David Hearn 68 +.153
T170 164 Rafael Campos 58 +.153
172 167 Tyler Duncan 90 +.160
173 T174 Patrick Reed 73 +.163
T174 177 Andrew Landry 64 +.170
T174 176 Troy Merritt 98 +.170
T176 T172 Dylan Frittelli 72 +.171
T176 171 Russell Knox 88 +.171
178 178 Billy Horschel 81 +.174
T179 T174 Nate Lashley 72 +.179
T179 T172 Sepp Straka 94 +.179
181 T182 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 +.181
182 180 Charles Howell III 70 +.186
183 184 Matt Wallace 59 +.188
184 T185 K.J. Choi 52 +.190
185 188 Martin Laird 74 +.193
186 T185 Adam Hadwin 82 +.194
187 187 Robby Shelton 80 +.195
188 194 Luke Donald 54 +.197
T189 193 John Huh 56 +.202
T189 T182 Austin Cook 72 +.202
191 189 Kevin Kisner 69 +.203
T192 T190 Alex Noren 78 +.214
T192 T190 Doc Redman 76 +.214
194 192 Hudson Swafford 70 +.220
195 199 Ryan Moore 44 +.222
196 195 Jim Herman 60 +.233
197 197 Richy Werenski 84 +.235
198 196 Padraig Harrington 44 +.236
199 200 Adam Long 83 +.250
200 202 Cameron Champ 67 +.252
201 198 Justin Rose 50 +.255
202 201 Adam Scott 62 +.271
203 204 Grayson Murray 53 +.293
204 206 Kelly Kraft 44 +.309
205 207 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 +.310
206 208 Henrik Stenson 47 +.333

The average relative to par score for all approach shots hit from the right rough. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, the shot must not originate from on or around the green, and it must end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (470)